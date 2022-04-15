BLUEFIELD — In a continuing effort to give back to the community, the Bluefield State College athletics department participated in a community spring cleaning Friday, April 15 — a project designed by Bluefield City Manager Cecil Marson.
“It’s always a pleasure to be able to serve the community especially when it’s in your own backyard,” said BSC Athletic Director Derrick Price. “Felicia Oakes has done an amazing job organizing each and every community project with the city manager.”
On Friday, more than 100 athletes representing 16 Bluefield State sports teams participated in the cleanup of Northside in Bluefield adjacent to the BSC campus. In addition to litter pickup, some roadside mowing was done on side streets by Big Blue baseball coaches.
Spring Cleaning will eventually be a service project for all levels of academia in the Bluefield area, BSC officials said..
“It has been a joy to be a part of cleaning the neighborhoods that Bluefield state belongs to, and the road we travel to campus,” said Oakes, who is Assistant Athletic Director at Bluefield State.
“We look forward to increasing our activity with the project ‘Serve the Hill’ in the Fall of 2022.”
The City of Bluefield has a mission to serve and take care of the people.
“It is my honor to be a part of the Bluefield Team and I very much appreciate everyone in this community.
“Let’s continue to join together and take care of each other.” said Marson.
