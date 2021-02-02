BLUEFIELD — Late last month, Bluefield State College announced the addition of two new head coaches, bringing the sixth and seventh new head coaching hires to campus since last August’s announcement of a 12-sport expansion of the Blues athletic program.
Unlike the first five— whose inaugural seasons begin in 2021-22 — the two newest guys have hit the ground running.
Rocky Stinson, who was hired to take over the existing Bluefield State softball team, is expected to take the Blues into action for their first game on Feb. 13. Drew Bailey, who was hired last month to take over the Bluefield State baseball program, will tentatively skipper his first game with the Blues on Feb. 18. Both programs are already engaged in preseason workouts.
Stinson takes the reins after a stint as head baseball coach and social studies teacher at Kathleen High School in Lakeland, Fla. His past college postings have included an assistant baseball coaching and eventual head softball coaching job at Mid-Continent University, a head coaching appointment at Bryan College, an assistant coaching job at Tennessee Wesleyan and a year as head softball coach at Southeastern University in Lakeland, Fla.
The upcoming season will be his 16th season of college coaching and his 13th as a head coach.
Bailey, a Christiansburg, Va. native, is an alumnus of the Concord University baseball program under Kevin Garrett (2008-10), who was subsequently drafted by the Oakland A’s, for whom he played in two minor league seasons. Bailey still holds the Concord program record for saves (11) and appearances (59). He has had four previous coaching assignments, including serving as an assistant coach and pitching coach for the Mountain Lions, head baseball coach at Averett University and head softball coach at Bluefield College.
In December, Bluefield State announced the hiring of five new head coaches, including head football coach Tony Coaxum. Today, Coaxum will oversee the situation room for the first traditional football National Signing Day at the school since the sport was dropped at Bluefield State roughly 40 years ago. Coaxum’s past postings include serving as special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach at the University of Northern Colorado and special teams coordinator for the Denver Broncos.
The other hires included former North Carolina-Pembroke wrestling coach Blaze Shade to take over the Big Blues’ new wrestling program; former King University tumbling coach Olivia Kincaid, who takes over the new BSC Acrobatics and Tumbling program; Daulton Cooper of Dayton, Ohio, who was hired to run Bluefield State’s new Bowling program and former Montana State University-Billings assistant coach Scott Forster, who was hired to take over the Bluefield State women’s soccer program.
