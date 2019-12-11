The Bluefield State College Hall of Fame Search Committee is seeking nominations of people to be inducted in the Class of 2020.
The form to nominate someone is on the www.go-bstate.com website on the page about the Hall of Fame. It includes criteria for selection and other information about the nomination process.
The deadline for nominations is Dec. 16. Nominations will also assist the search committee to develop a list of names for future Hall of Fame inductions.
For additional information, the following people may be contacted: Ergie Smith (304) 487- 6756, Jim Nelson (888) 537- 5376 and the Bluefield State College Athletic Office at (304) 327- 4000.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
HUNTINGTON — Bluefield State College never led in an exhibition game against Marshall as it lost 86-50 at the Cam Henderson Center Wednesday night.
The Big Blues only trailed by ten points at half time but the Thundering Herd scored 52 points in the second half.
Bluefield State shot 26.5 percent from the field while Marshall made 47.8 percent of its shots.
Marquez Cooper led the Big Blues with 13 points and Chris Knight was the other scorer in double-digits with 12. The Thundering Herd had Jarrod West score a team-high 18 points.
Bluefield State returns home to host Mid-Atlantic Christian Friday at 5 p.m.
