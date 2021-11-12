BLUEFIELD — According to the NCAA Division II Committee on Infractions, Bluefield State’s athletic department committed multiple violations over the course of a three-year period when it improperly certified 21 student-athletes across eight sports.
As a result of the violations — which were discovered and quickly reported by members of the current BSC administration — the Big Blue athletic program has been issued penalties from the NCAA including a 3-year probationary period.
Bluefield State held a news conference on Thursday afternoon in connection with the issuing of the NCAA’s official news release regarding the matter.
“On May 2020, shortly after Derrick Price had been appointed interim Director of Athletics, he informed me he had discovered a failure by the prior Athletic Department administration to file numerous compliance documents required by the NCAA,” Bluefield State College President Robin Capehart stated.
“I determined at that point to self-report those and any subsequently discovered violations to the NCAA,” said Capehart.
“We have cooperated fully with the NCAA and have developed and implemented compliance practices that are standard among Division II institutions. The personnel responsible for the violations are no longer employed at Bluefield State College,” Capehart said.
Within the first academic year of President Capehart’s appointment as interim president of Bluefield State College, the institution’s then-Athletics Director was reassigned, and the then-Assistant Director of Athletics for Compliance left the College soon after meeting with BSC officials.
At the same time these personnel changes were occurring in the Department of Athletics, the College launched a strategic initiative to ensure that written policies and procedures would be in place throughout the institution. This initiative included Athletics.
“With our discovery of these violations, which primarily involved the filing of compliance documents and lack of personnel within the Department of Athletics, we reported the violations to the NCAA,” Capehart said.
The NCAA Division II Committee on Infractions announced Thursday that Bluefield State College had failed to monitor the student-athlete certification process during the time the violations occurred. As a result, 21 student athletes competed in 225 contests while ineligible. During this time, the student-athletes received actual and necessary expenditures associated with those contests.
“The NCAA enforcement staff and school agreed that the violations occurred due to gaps in the school’s compliance program and demonstrated that Bluefield State failed to monitor its certification process,” the release stated.
Specific violations stemming from the certification violations included:
— Practicing and competing after the 45 day certification period without completing NCAA initial eligibility certification.
— Competing as a partial qualifier.
— Practicing and competing after exhausting 10 semesters of competition.
— Competing while no longer in good academic standing.
— Practicing and competing while no longer enrolled full time at the school.
— Competing without completing nine hours in the previous full-time academic term.
— Competing without completing 24 hours in the two previous full-time academic terms.
— Competing without completing an academic year in residency after transferring.
— Competing without earning the required transfer hours.
“The violations occurred because Bluefield State did not have the proper resources dedicated to its compliance operations,” the Committee said in its decision. “Nor did it have the proper systems in place to ensure compliance with NCAA certification legislation.”
Penalties to which Bluefield State will be subject as a result of the violations include:
— Three years of probation.
— A self-imposed fine of $2,000.
— A vacation of team and individual records of contests in which student-athletes participated while ineligible.
— Implementation of recommendations from the outside compliance audit.
— Requiring Bluefield State’s Athletic Director and the Compliance Director to attend NCAA Regional Rules seminars during all three years of the probationary period. Registrar’s office staff members with certification responsibilities must attend the seminars during the first two years of the probationary period. Financial aid office staff members with athletics-related responsibilities must attend one seminar during the probationary period.
The NCAA Committee on Infractions recognized BSC’s swift action to reorganize its compliance department and proactively secure an outside entity to conduct a compliance audit.
Thursday’s NCAA release also noted that Bluefield State began implementing the recommendations from the audit before the Committee on Infractions’ review of the case.
“With the addition of several new intercollegiate sports programs and the creation of additional athletics facilities, there’s a new vibrancy on our campus and within our programs,” Capehart said.
“Nevertheless, the Institution understands that along with such enthusiasm, it has a responsibility to ensure it complies with NCAA regulations. Recent changes in systems and personnel will greatly reduce the likelihood that similar issues will take place in the future.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.