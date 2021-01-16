BRISTOL, Tenn. — Call it the vengeful Tornado turnaround.
The Bluefield State men’s basketball team played their third contest of the season on the road, Saturday, dropping a 106-82 loss to King University at Kline Gymnasium.
The Big Blues (1-2) ambushed the Tornado 94-87 at Ned Shott Gymnasium in Bluefield, on Friday.
Alex Nunnally led Bluefield State with 17 points. Marquez Cooper added 14 points and Darren Crump chipped in 13 off the bench. Taj-Mall Toney added 12 points.
Micheal Mays carried the Tornado with 28 points.
The Bluefield State men are slated to return to action Jan. 20 at Carson-Newman.
WOMEN’S GAME
King 79
Bluefield State 68
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Trinity Lee scored a career-high 22 points while grabbing 11 rebounds and the King women held off the visiting Blues in a non-conference tilt.
Jada Owens added 13 points and nine rebounds for the Tornado (1-1). Ryleigh Fritz added 12 points and handed out four assists, Ali Golden had 11 points, four assists and Kiki Samsel contributed 10 points.
Katrina Davis scored 13 points and five rebounds to lead the Blues (0-5). Londen Coleman and Ameera McClain scored 12 points apiece and Dani Janutolo added 11 points, six rebounds.
The BSC women return to action Jan. 27 at Southern Wesleyan.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.