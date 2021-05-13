CHARLESTON — The Bluefield State men’s tennis squad has been issue the No. 6 seed in the upcoming NCAA Division II Men’s Tennis Championship national bracket and will face the third-seeded University of Indianapolis in the May 16 quarterfinal round at Surprise, Arizona.
This will be the 10th consecutive trip to the nationals for the Big Blues men’s tennis program.
The previous nine appearances were with coach Louis Belt. This year, the men’s team will be accompanied to Arizona by BSC assistant tennis coach Jim Macomber and Big Blues women’s basketball coach Ryan Bailey, who is filling in during Belt’s temporary absence.
This will be a chance to make up for the chaos of last year’s pandemic spring.
“When COVID happened last spring they were the No. 1 team when that all went down last year. For these guys, it’s really been something . They take so much pride in being successful year after year,” said Bailey.
In other first round games, No. 7 Northwest Missouri State will play No. 2 Barry (10-0), No. 4 Concordia, NY (14-0) will play No. 5 Hawaii Hilo (10-2) and No. 8 Cameron (11-5) will play top-seeded Columbus State (21-0).
The University of Indianapolis squad is 18-3 overall.
Bluefield State (12-6) traveled to Charleston, West Virginia to compete in the NCAA Regional tournament. The Big Blue faced the MacCato’s of Edinboro University in round one Saturday, May 8.
The Big Blue came out strong taking the number 1 position to take the doubles point.
Fabian Avail-Torres started the Big Blue off by winning the number six position 6-1, 6-2. Frederik Bau-Madsen won in the number one position 6-0, 7-5. Luke Busse also finished his match, winning in the number five position 6-3,6-3.
The Big Blue went on to face Eagles of the University of Charleston Sunday, May 9.
The Eagles went on to take the doubles point.
The Eagles extended their lead winning the number 1 and 5 positions. Fabian Avail-Torres won the first singles match for the Big Blue at the number six position 6-2,6-0.
Tom Schmieta continued the momentum by winning the number three position 7-6,7-5,6-4. Following was teammate Teddy Razafindratsima 7-5,7-5.
With the score tied 3-3, Mohamed Khalil captured a huge win for the Big Blue 7-5, 5-7,6-3. The Big Blue fought back to win 4-3 against the Eagles.
NCAA Atlantic Regional
Saturday May 8
Bluefield State College def. Edinboro 4-0
Doubles
1. Bau-Modsen/Khalil (BSC) def. Inove/Chin-chen (EU) 6-2
2. Schmita/Busseey (BSC) def. Martins/Dorrad (EU) 6-1
3. Avail-torres/Shasteen (BSC) vs. Sacchi/Acuna (EU): DNF
Singles
1.Bau-Modsen (BSC) def. Inove (EU) 6-0, 7-5
2. Khalil (BSC) vs. Acuna (EU) 6-7, 2-1 DNF
3. Schmita (BSC) vs. Martins (EU) 7-5, 1-2 DNF
4. Razafindrastsima (BSC) vs. Dorval (EDU) 7-6, 0-4 DNF
5. Busse (BSC) def. Sacchi (EU) 6-3, 6-3
6. Avail-Torres (BSC) def. Chin-Chen (EU) 6-1, 6-2
Sunday May 9
Bluefield State College def. Charleston (WV) 4-3
Doubles
1. Giesberts/Dagostine (UCWV) def. Bau-Modsen/Khalil (BSC) 6-1
2. Pirek/Stevens (UCWV) vs. Schmeita/Busse (BSC) DNF
3. Patel/Magill (UCWV) def. Avail-torres/Shasteen (BSC) (BSC) 6-2
Singles
1.Geisberts (UCWV) def. Bau-Modsen (BSC) 6-3, 6-1
2. Khalil (BSC) def. Dagostine (UCWV) 7-5, 5-7, 6-3
3. Schmeita (BSC) def. Pirek (UCWV) 7-6 (7-5), 6-4
4. Razafindrastsima (BSC) def. Magill (UCWV) 7-5, 7-5
5. Patel (UCWV) def. Busse (BSC) 6-2, 6-3
6. Avail-Torres (BSC) def. Martinez (UCWV) 6-2, 6-0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.