BLUEFIELD — When the 2019-20 basketball season was postponed and then eventually canceled due to COVID-19 Bluefield State College men’s basketball head coach Derrick Price felt like his team was playing its best basketball of the season.
The Big Blues look to build on that momentum, returning their top three scorers from last season and spent the offseason improving the areas of the team that were weaknesses last year.
“We have really put together a nice, complete basketball team with the mix of returners and new guys coming along,” Price said.
The Big Blues opened their season Monday night losing 111-92 to Lincoln University. The next game scheduled is December 30 against North Carolina Central but another game could pop up before them in a season where the schedule is never set in stone.
Price, a fifth-year head coach, has been spending a lot of time in his other job as interim Athletic Director, adding 12 new teams to the BSC program. He’s been looking forward to coaching in a competitive game.
“To just have a chance for me to get on the sideline and just coach my guys and win, lose or draw ... just to be on the sideline playing basketball this year is a blessing,” he said.
After an unusual preseason including lots of individual workouts, the players were excited to step onto the court and face people in different jerseys.
“It’s been frustrating due to the fact that these guys have seen each other for so long now and they’ve been practicing or doing individual workouts. They’re just dying to get a chance to go against someone else at this moment,” Price said.
Working on set plays Price is implementing for the team is more difficult. Players that aren’t on offense are the defenders so they know exactly what is supposed to happen and can prevent it — unlike opponents who have not spent as much time defending the play.
“We’re just competing against each other and its tough to run a play when the other team cheats the play and they know the play that you’re going to run,” Price said.
Although Bluefield State does have three players back that averaged double figure points last year, they won’t just rely on them to carry the load. Each player on the roster will need to fill his role every game.
“This is going to have to be a collective team effort and I think everybody is buying in and I think everybody will hold their own weight to be able to get the whole goal that we’re looking for,” Price said.
Bluefield State is led by Marquez Cooper who averaged 15.3 points a game in his first year in the program. The 6-foot-4 junior scored a team-high 19 points in the first game of the season and the focus for him this year has been developing his all-around game.
“The guy has been shooting the ball lights-out in practice, in warmups, in drills that we’ve been doing but he’s really turning into a very, very great basketball player and a complete one at that,” Price said.
While Cooper leads the team from the perimeter Alex Nunnally is a force in the post, grabbing 17 rebounds in the season opener. The 6-6 forward also scored 15 points in that game after averaging 13.6 points last season.
Nunnally has been extending his game to the perimeter more this season attempting seven three-pointers in Monday night’s game after only 20 attempts from outside all of last year.
“He’s handling the ball a little bit more this year, he already had a great shot from outside but he’s just such a force down low. It’s kind of hard to take him away from the basket when you’re a walking double-double from where you’re at under the basket,” Price said.
Allowing Nunnally to play more on the perimeter is the arrival of a 6-9 transfer and the development of another post player.
Transferring from the University of West Florida Arafat Shaibu provides a lot of size for the Big Blues in the post on both ends of the court. He had seven points, three rebounds and a block in 16 minutes Monday.
DJ McDonald only played around three minutes a game last year but saw 21 minutes of action in the season opener. The 6-6 senior forward scored 14 points, grabbed five rebounds and blocked three shots in the loss.
The third returner who averaged double figures scoring last year is 6-5 Saveon Falls. He showed flashes of his potential last year averaging 10.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals a game.
“He doesn’t know his limit yet. He doesn’t know that he can be so much better than what he really is ... but he’s growing,” Price said.
Taj-Maal Toney and Brandon Anyanwu are two returners whose playing time is expected to increase this year. Toney scored 15 points in the season opener and Anyanwu had six.
With the six new players and the development of returners Price hopes the team has addressed its weaknesses from last year especially shooting three-pointers which will make the Big Blues very dangerous every time they step on the floor.
“Hopefully this year we addressed those concerns and really can shoot the ball from the three-point line a little better than we’ve shot in the years past and if we can do that the sky is the limit for us,” Price said.
