BECKLEY — A layup with five seconds left by Marquez Cooper lifted Bluefield State College men’s basketball to a win Saturday afternoon at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
West Virginia Tech took a one-point lead with 16 second left on a pair of made free throws but were unable to stop Cooper on the other end of the court as the Big Blues won 95-94.
Cooper led the Big Blues (8-8) in a game that was close throughout with the largest lead being eight points. The Golden Bears (11-7) took a one-point lead with under two minutes remaining and the Big Blues responded with a pair of free throws from Tony Hood and a field goal by Chris Knight giving them a three-point lead.
WVU Tech cut it to one on a made shot by Darrin Martin before BSC split a pair at the line. Martin then drew a foul with 21 seconds left making the first free throw but missing the second. The Golden Bears Dominik King snatched the offensive rebound and found Andrew Work who drew a foul which he converted both attempts. That set up Cooper’s heroics for the Big Blues.
Bluefield State was led by 24 points and five assist for Cooper along with 18 points for Alex Nunnally.
Nunnally led the Big Blues on the boards with 16 as the team outrebounded the Golden Bears 43-29 which resulted in 12 more shots.
Saveon Falls and Knight each had 14 points for Bluefield State.
WVU Tech had Junior Arrey score 25 points, grab 11 rebounds and dish out seven assists. King scored 19 points with 18 from Work along with 15 scored by Andreas Jonsson.
The Big Blues shot 55.6 percent from the field including 62.5 percent in the second half. They only took 11 three-pointers but had five different players make one.
Half the field goals for the Golden Bears reached the bottom of the net including 13-of-25 from three-point land.
WVU Tech was able to draw fouls and get to the free throw line more often than Bluefield State as it went 21-of-28 from the charity stripe and BSC made 10-15 free throws.
Bluefield State host Shaw University Wednesday with tip-off at 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — No player scored more than 12 points for Bluefield State College but it still managed to score 81 in a victory over Warren Wilson Saturday afternoon.
The balanced scoring effort saw seven Big Blues players score at least seven points in an 81-40 win.
Alexus Tucker led Bluefield State with 12 points as the team made 41.7 percent of their shots compared to only 20 percent for Warren Wilson.
The strong shooting allowed the Big Blues to jump out to a 26-6 lead after the first quarter and cruse to victory with 14 players scoring at least one point.
The Big Blues had Kylah Webb score 11 points along with nine from Haley McComas and eight each for Ericah Burton and Derricka Bramwell.
In addition to shooting well, Bluefield State dominated the boards 51-32 lead by eight rebounds of the bench from Jia Coppola. All 15 players had at least one board.
Asia Caldwell was the top scorer for the Lady Owls with 15 points while Kale Mayo chipped in 14.
Bluefield State returns home to host Penn State-Beaver Tuesday.
