RICHMOND, Va. — The Bluefield State men’s basketball team ended their season with a win over Bryant and Stattron Syracuse College 111-80 in USCAA National Tournament consolation bracket action, on Tuesday.
Marquez Cooper led with his second consecutive double-double of the tournament. Cooper had 24 points on 10-19 shooting and added 10 rebounds.
Desmond Freeman followed with 20 points on 6-14. Freeman added six assists.
Jordan Hinds added 13 points on 6-13 shooting.
Khamaury McMillian added 12 points, three rebounds, and three assists.
Kesean Robinson was shy of a double-double by two rebounds. Robinson had 11 points, eight rebounds, and six assists.
Landry Palata missed his own double-double with 10 points and eight rebounds.
Overall, the team shot 45-111 for 40.5% and collectively shot 12 of 19 on free throws.
The Bobcats outrebounded the Big Blue 63-57.
After some back and forth runs that kept most of the first half in contention for both teams, Palata put up a layup inside the paint to give the Big Blue in front for good with eight minutes to go before the break.
The Big Blue went into halftime up by 12 with a last-minute dunk by Marquez Cooper.
The Big Blue started the second half adding to their score with a three-pointer by Hirotaka Ohashi, 54-39.
The Big Blue went on to lead by 20 at the 14-minute mark and pushed the margin to 30 points 91-61, on a layup by McMillan at the 6-minute mark.
Bluefield State was consigned to the consolation bracked after a 74-88 loss to Paul Quinn College on Monday.
The Big Blue men ended the season at 10-14 overall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.