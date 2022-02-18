BLUEFIELD — Terry Brown, a former player, coach and ultimately athletic director at Bluefield State College has passed away, Bluefield State officials reported on Friday.
Brown, a player alumnus of a Bramwell High School state champion Millionaire’s team, played his college basketball for Bluefield State beginning in 1971 under then-head coach Tony Mandeville.
He briefly served as a student coach under Charlie Puckett at Rocky Gap High School before joining the Bluefield State coaching staff under John Quintier.
When Quintier moved on four years later, Brown was promoted to the head coaching job.
Brown led the Big Blue to the 1996 WVIAC basketball tournament
The feat resulted in Bluefield State becoming the first college in West Virginia to play in the NAIA Division II national basketballtournament.
Brown retired from coaching in the late 1990s due to health problems but remained with the college as Athletic Director until his retirement in 2006.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.