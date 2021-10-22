BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield State College football team members — and team mascot Big Blue — will help the Wade Center install its new playground equipment at 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 1.
Funded by the June O. Shott Foundation, the new wooden playground structures will be safer and environmentally friendlier than the current metal equipment in use at the Wade Center.
Football Coach Anthony Coaxum and the players are volunteering their labor as community champions.
“We’re so grateful that Coach Coaxum and his young men will take their time to partner with us in this endeavor for Bluefield’s children,” said Betty Brainerd, executive director of the Wade Center.
The Wade Center, which is located on Bluefield Avenue, serves up to 50 children in grades 1-5 in its after-school program Monday-Thursday when school is in session.
Children receive help with homework; skills practice in reading, math and computers; weekly devotionals and art and music classes; physical activity and games; and nutritious snacks and dinner.
The summer program makes use of the playground during June-August, as well.
