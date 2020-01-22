BLUEFIELD — Rebounding and strong free throw shooting pushed Bluefield State College men’s basketball past Shaw Wednesday night 92-81.
The Big Blues held a 45-29 rebounding advantage which resulted in them taking 22 more shots for the game. BSC grabbed 24 offensive rebounds which turned into 32 second chance points.
At the free throw line Bluefield State made 22-of-22 attempts while Shaw made 10-of-15.
Alex Nunnally led the Big Blues with six offensive rebounds and three others had at least four. Nunnally and Marquez Cooper each finished with 10 rebounds.
Bluefield State was led by 19 points from Zhahidi Robinson including 10-of-11 from the charity stripe and 17 for Nunnally. Cooper added 13 points and eight assists while Tony Hood scored 12 points off the bench along with nine rebounds.
The Bears had three scorers combine for 64 of their points led by 28 from Greyson Kelley. DaVaughn Kelsie added 22 points and Marvis Odia, II chipped in 14.
The Big Blues shot only 36.9 percent from the field with the Bears making 48.4 percent of their shots but taking fewer.
Bluefield State hosts Salem University Saturday with tip-off at 4 p.m.
BLUEFIELD COLLEGE
BLUEFIELD,Va. - On a night where Niquan Cousins surpassed the 1,000 point mark for his career at Bluefield College, the Rams men’s basketball team swatted the Allen Yellow Jackets 92-76 in Appalachian Athletic Conference action.
Cousins’ basket came on a three in the first five minutes of the game, and he converted the free throw as he was fouled. The Rams poured it on Allen early, taking an early 20-point lead and never relinquishing the lead. BC shot a blazing 68 percent from the field in the opening half, holding Allen to 30 percent and carried a 50-28 lead into the break.
Cousins and Stanley Christian topped the Bluefield scoring column, each with 19 points. Jermiah Jenkins tallied 16 and Nick Roberts finished with 14. Damauri Sexton had a team-high 10 rebounds, while Roberts cleared the glass eight times and Cousins seven. Jenkins had seven assists.
Bluefield shot 53.3 percent from the field while Allen made 36.6 percent of its shots.
The win was the second straight for the Rams who improved to 10-12 overall and pulled even in conference play at 8-8. Bluefield hosts Kentucky Christian Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
The shots were not falling for Bluefield College women’s basketball Wednesday night as it lost 69-41 to Allen University.
The Rams made 29.2 percent of their shots and only scored double figures in one quarter while the Yellow Jackets topped 20 points in three quarters.
No player scored in double figures for Bluefield as it was led by Kendal Cloniger with nine points off the bench making a trifecta of three-pointers.
Allen only had two players in double figures but they combined for 42 points as Hailyah Sumter scored 26 and Kadejuha Kennedy had 16 points. Sumtner added eight rebounds, four assists and four steals.
The Yellow Jackets took half of their shots from behind the arc and made 10 of them while only shooting 31.3 percent. Allen shot 38.5 percent from the field for the game.
The Rams had Tianna Crockett score eight points and seven for Haley Turman along with eight rebounds. Bluefield only made six-of-22 three-point attemps and seven-of-17 from the free throw line on a poor shooting night.
Bluefield travels to Brenau University Saturday for an Appalachian Athletic Conference game.
