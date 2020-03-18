BLUEFIELD — There will be no spring sports for either Bluefield State College or Bluefield College it was decided Monday due to to Coronavirus pandemic.
The Bluefield State athletic department met Monday and decided to cancel all remaining athletic events for the 2019-20 academic year.
All athletic events for Bluefield College are also canceled as the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletic, which Bluefield is part of, canceled its 2020 spring sports season.
“All possible scenarios that would have supported a spring sports season were seriously considered by multiple NAIA governance groups,” said NAIA President and CEO Jim Carr in a press release. “However, the growing state of emergency due to COVID-19, as well as the Center for Disease Control’s recommendation yesterday to limit gatherings to fewer than 50 people for eight weeks, meant we could not in good conscience move forward with the spring sports season and championships.”
All student-athletes in spring sports will be given an extra year of eligibility to play college athletics as a result of the canceled seasons.
The Bluefield State teams affected are the men’s and women’s tennis teams, the men were looking to advance to their ninth consecutive NCAA Division II National Championship Tournament.
The baseball and softball teams for the Big Blues have already played 15 and 14 games, respectively, before their seasons were canceled.
Although a winter sport, the men’s and women’s basketball teams were still competing last weekend in a national tournament when it was suspended. Before this decision both teams were still hoping they could finish their seasons.
Both the Bluefield College men’s and women’s track and field teams along with the tennis teams have had their seasons canceled. The baseball and softball were partially through their seasons when it was canceled along with the golf team which had three tournaments left on its schedule.
The Rams volleyball team has had their season canceled after playing more than half of their games on the schedule.
