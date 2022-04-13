BLUEFIELD — Bluefield State split an NCAA Division II baseball non-conference double header with visiting Virginia-Wise at Bowen Field, on Wednesday.
The Highland Cavaliers (14-28) opened with a 13-11 victory in the first game and the Big Blue (14-23) responded with a 4-2 win in the nightcap.
In the first game, Virginia-Wise scored 10 runs in the third inning — the biggest scoring inning of the season for Virginia-Wise.
Garrett Hladilek went 4-for-5 with four RBI and two runs scored to pace a 14-hit effort for the Big Blue.
In the second game, Bluefield State hurler Shawn Runey routinely worked out jams in the early going. Bluefield State would break the scoreless game in the fifth on back-to-back run-scoring hits from Sebastian Ortega and CJ Cooper.
A two-run double from Ty Sizemore in the bottom of the sixth would produce the winning runs for the Blues. Shawn Runey collected the win for BSC.
