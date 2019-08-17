BLUEFIELD — Bluefield State Director of Athletics John Lewis is a finalist for the vacant Athletic Director position at Eastern New Mexico University the university announced Friday.
Lewis has been the Big Blue AD since July 2016 and is one of three finalist for the job in New Mexico. Each of the finalists will be interviewed on campus this upcoming week before a decision will be made.
When reached for comment Lewis declined to speak about the announcement.
Before coming to Bluefield State Lewis was the Associate Athletics Director for Administration at Alcorn State University for two years and 12 years in two roles at St. Cloud State.
During his three year tenure as Bluefield State AD Lewis has hired men’s head basketball coach Derrick Price, women’s head basketball coach Ryan Bailey, golf coach David Woodrum, volleyball head coach Andrea Oakes and head softball and interim baseball coach Milan Rasic.
The Greyhounds are a NCAA Division II program that competes in the Lone Star Conference and offers 15 intercollegiate sports including football. The Big Blues have 10 sports but not football.
Eastern New Mexico University president Jeff Elwell said that an offer will be handed out to Lewis or the other two finalists by Aug. 31.
