BLUEFIELD — If anyone is going to deny the Bluefield Beavers a second straight Coppinger Tournament title, they will have to reckon with a team that looked to have its mojo back on Monday evening.
It took just three innings for the Beavers (8-1) to dispatch the Summers County Bobcats 14-0 at Bowen Field to conclude day one of the 48th annual Coppinger Invitational.
Bryson Redmond, in his first high school pitching start, faced 10 batters and retired nine of them, seven via strikeouts.
“It was different,” the sophomore said. “I was just very focused tonight. I was worried about throwing a lot of strikes. I knew my infield would back me up, as long as I threw strikes.”
“I got more relaxed as the game went on. I’m not used to pitching, but as I started to settle in, I felt good.”
His catcher for the evening, Hunter Harmon, said, “His stuff was working. His fastball was running and cutting, and his slider was on point. It made it easy for me.”
Bluefield head coach Jimmy Redmond, Bryson’s dad, said, “It’s exciting when you get the call to start. You’ve got all day to think about it. Then you warm up. But he seemed to find the zone just fine.”
The coach said, “His primary position is behind the plate, but he’s going to have to log some innings (on the mound), especially in the next couple of years. He’s only a sophomore.”
Bryson Redmond batted 2-for-3, in his more accustomed role as leadoff man, driving in three runs and stealing a base.
The first hit of the game was Harmon’s inside-the-park home run in the opening inning. He crushed a ball that rolled to the wall in right-center field.
“I was wanting to hit the ball hard, and whatever happens, happens,” said Hunter, a junior. When he neared third base and saw he was being waved on home, he said, “I was just thinking, ‘Just turn it on, and (I’d) better make it.’ “
Harmon ended the night 3-for-3 at the plate.
The next Bluefield hit was also a home run with two outs. This time it was Will Youther who clouted a ball that cleared the wall in right field to give Bluefield a 2-0 lead in the second inning.
“I just hit it in a good, sweet spot, and off it went. I didn’t think it was out,” Youther said. “This is my first year playing full-time, and I’m just excited to take every chance I can get.”
Jimmy Redmond said, “We hit the ball hard, other than the first inning. … I think we were kind of a bit too anxious, starting out. But we settled down, and we started hitting it pretty good.”
After Youther’s home run, Bluefield scored six more runs in the inning, and followed with six more in the third. After three Summers County pinch-hitters struck out — on 10 total pitches — the game was called.
Senior Kerry Collins batted 3-for-3, driving in three runs for Bluefield. Anthony Buzzo had a pinch-hit double in the third.
The Bobcats’ lone hit was a two-out single by Devon Mansfield in the second inning.
The 2022 Coppinger began with a pair of routs, but that didn’t diminish the excitement for the players and coaches.
Youther said, “It’s a great tournament. It’s got tradition behind it. We won it last year, but that don’t mean anything. We’ve got to go through each game, and (play hard) from first pitch to last pitch.”
“The Coppinger is a good tournament,” Jimmy Redmond said, “It seems that there’s a little bit more fans in the stands. and you’re playing for something at the end.”
It was also an opportunity for a reset, after the Beavers lost their first game of the year last week to a talented Independence team.
Harmon said, “It felt good, knowing that we were putting the ball in play. We were coming off a loss against Indy, and wanted to come back and bounce back real good.”
“We’ve got to keep the gas pedal down and keep pounding. (We) can’t take anybody lightly. We’ve just got to keep hitting the ball, keep throwing the ball, and keep playing defense.”
Jimmy Redmond said, “We didn’t quit against (Independence), and we played well tonight. We’ve got to play well again (Tuesday) against Richlands. … It’s that tournament atmosphere, where you’ve got to line up your pitching, and you’ve got to play every day.”
Bryson Redmond said the loss to Indy is “in our past, now. and we’re going to keep taking it game by game.”
Summers County (2-6) head coach Stan Unroe said, “Playing in the Coppinger is always a great thing, because it gives the kids an opportunity to see a field like this — and to get games in against some really good competition.”
“We played two really good teams tonight,” Unroe said. “We’ve got a lot of freshmen and sophomores playing, and we’re just trying really to teach baseball at this point. and I can’t think of a better place to do it than right here.”
Unroe said, “You’ve got to battle through some adversity. When you’re a young team, wins aren’t going to come easy. You’ve got to go out and fight for ‘em and try to get ‘em.”
“We’ve got a good group of really young kids. We fight and battle the best we can. We just ran into a little bit better teams here tonight.”
At Bowen Field/Peters Park
Bluefield ………….. 176 x — 14 14 0
Summers Co. …….. 000 x — 0 1 4
Bryson Redmond and Hunter Harmon. T.J. Gill and Ben Lane. W — Redmond. L — Gill. Offensive leaders — Blfd, Collins 3-for-3, 3 RBI; Harmon, 3-for-3, HR; Youther, 1-for-2, HR. SC, Mansfield, single.
