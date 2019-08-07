MORGANTOWN — Day 4 into coach Neal Brown’s first camp and the honeymoon was over.
“I’m really disappointed in today’s workout,” he said. “It’s a recovery day and we were out there for true work for about an hour and I thought it was unfocused. It was probably the most disappointing of the four.”
There really wasn’t anything specific Brown could point a finger at, just general camp malaise.
“We got to get better. I just didn’t like our approach,” he said. “I thought we were mentally weak today. So we have to improve that.”
When asked for particulars, Brown cited a number of minor issues.
“I didn’t like our mental approach. I thought our leadership was lacking. We’re Day 4 into it and I didn’t think we responded well.”
This is the way Brown looks at it.
“If you are prepared and do the little things right, good things are going to happen. But the opposite is true, too,” he said. “If you’re not mentally prepared, if you’re not taking care of your body, if you’re not focusing on details, that ball will find you and you will be exposed.”
Brown expressed his disappointment in two areas, especially.
“First with the guys who have played a lot of snaps, they should be able to overcome a little adversity whether it’s the number of practices, a little fatigue or coach-created adversity,” he said.
“Then we have some younger guys who are in transition. Maybe they are just out of high school, maybe they redshirted, maybe they transferred, but where we’re at as a program they are going to be counted on. I told them that. Their development has to be fast forwarded. Whether they like it or not, whether the coaches like it or not, it is what it is. They are going to be on fast forward, and, to do that, they have to attack every single day to get better.”
* * *
It is those young players — the freshmen — Brown is really trying to develop quickly.
“I’m pleased with some of the athleticism in our freshman class,” he said. “I like what that group is about. From the time they came in in early June until now, they have handled themselves the right way. They prepared the right way. That’s a good class.
“Where they are football-wise is yet to be determined. How many are going to play? I don’t know, but there will be several, though.”
* * *
Under Brown, WVU opens it practice with competition, and there is a method to the madness.
“I make this statement sometimes: We’re the only game where you warm up, then go sit for 20 minutes in the locker room, and then come out and play. So we try to simulate it in practice where we try to give them something full speed immediately.
“Later on, like tomorrow, we have a full speed 11 on 11 drill right out of the gate. It makes them have to be ready.”
One of the really good battles right out of the locker room was speedy young receiver Sam James against the team’s best cornerback, Keith Washington Jr. Brown proclaimed Washington the winner there.
Then they had one on one pass coverage by linebacker Tykee Smith on running back Alec Sinkfield.
“They battled. Tykee had tight coverage, but (quarterback) Jack Allison threw a pretty ball and Alec made a great catch and held onto it when he hit the ground. It was a great start.”
* * *
West Virginia will go into the fall with 79 or 80 scholarship players, according to Brown. He is allowed 85. With transfers Dana Holgorsen used to play a year or two gone, Brown’s allowable 25 scholarships from this year did not fill out the open roster spots.
* * *
There were moments a year ago when we all saw Dante Stills break across the line of scrimmage to dump a ball carrier for a loss when we forgot we were watching a freshman at work, a young player who would get better.
“I’ve gotten a lot stronger,” the former 4-star prospect out of Fairmont Senior said.
“I work out now with older guys like Colton McKivitz, Reece [Donahue], [Josh] Sills, my brother [Darius]. They push me every day, especially Reece. He knows I’m next in line and he’s kind of like my mentor.”
With a year under his belt, Stills is now beginning to display his own leadership qualities.
“Last year I looked up to Reece, my brother, Kenny Bigelow,” he said. “Now I can be a leader to young guys and bring them along.”
* * *
A year ago, Dana Holgorsen reached out to a couple of top line football programs and brought in graduate transfers to beef up the defensive line.
Well, Brown has done the same thing. He grabbed Reuben Jones, a graduate transfer from Michigan, just as Holgorsen took Kenny Bigelow from UCLA and Jabril Robinson from Clemson and wound up starting them.
Early returns on Jones are strong, with coaches and teammates noting his talents, and Jones has high energy and is versatile enough to play a number of positions.
“It’s like getting an IV when you’re dehydrated,” said defensive coordinator Vic Koenning of the energy Jones brings to the line. “I feel a lot better watching him run around out there.”
Jones came in this summer and got in some work. Injuries kept him from playing any more than 11 games in three years at Michigan.
“Jones is a high-effort guy,” Brown said on Thursday.
“He played in limited role at Michigan last year, but you could see that he’s extremely active on film.”
Now, his new teammates have had a chance to see him on the field.
“The thing that sticks out to me about Reuben is his energy, his effort and his attitude,” defensive tackle Reese Donahue said. “He’s one of those guys who never complains. He always gives 100%. Yesterday he made a play that was 40 yards downfield.
“He’s never la-dee-dah. He’s someone you don’t have to worry about playing hard.”
Donahue expects Jones will take a strong leadership role once he gets his feet planted.
“He should lead by example. He should use those skills to show what he’s about and to show these other guys how to play,” Donahue said.
* * *
Offensive line coach and offensive coordinator Matt Moore has his eyes set on redshirt freshman James Gmiter as someone who can provide depth on his offensive line right away. Gmiter was moved from defense to offense over the spring, and although this makes him a project, Moore considers Gmiter to be worth the effort.
“Gmiter is one of the strongest, most explosive guys in program, but has always been D-line,” Moore said on Saturday. “This is practice 17 of him ever being an O-lineman. His strength and ability is no-doubt.
“It’s just learning where you put your feet that’s different. But I can already tell he’s filling in the position.”
Another player who has caught Moore’s eye as he builds an offensive line is sophomore John Hughes, who came in this year from Navarro (Texas) Junior College. Hughes is 6-5 and 298 pounds, and be rest assured that by the time he leaves WVU, he will be bigger and stronger.
“John Hughes is a really good get for us. He can play guard or tackle,” Moore said.
“He hasn’t had the full year of training. He’s not going to be as strong as I want him to be. But is he going to be strong enough to get the job done? We’ll find out. He’s definitely athletic.”
