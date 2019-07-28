MORGANTOWN — The ride from Troy, Alabama, to Morgantown is 814 miles, mostly navigated on I-81, but for Neal Brown is more like the ride Neil Armstrong took 50 years ago on Apollo 11 for Brown was not just changing addresses, but changing worlds.
And, as it was with Armstrong, it was a journey into the unknown for Brown, one that could do nothing else but get the competitive juices flowing again.
The situation he inherits with West Virginia University’s football team is far different than the one he left at Troy. This is big time and Big 12 football, where you don’t play an LSU or a Clemson or Nebraska once or twice a year, but where you play something on that level every week.
Brown earned the step up in class, no doubt about that.
He did so by building a powerhouse program that won 10 games each of the past three seasons. That knocked down the door to a penthouse job, and it had to be welcomed for surely there really wasn’t much left to prove at Troy.
“There’s a renewed energy any time you start something new,” Brown admitted on Friday. “Everyone in the building has a ton of energy. I think they also understand the task at hand, which is to get a bunch of young, inexperienced guys ready to play against one of the most difficult schedules in college football.”
It is, as noted, a different world he enters. At Troy he was in the same state as Alabama and Auburn.
At West Virginia he is in the same conference as Oklahoma and Texas ... and Oklahoma State and Iowa State and Texas Tech and Bay ... well, you get the picture.
“You get a new focus, a new passion, however you want to say it,” he said.
It isn’t that your basic philosophies change. It’s more that you are trusting them on a higher level. There is a new cliff to climb.
“Our goals program-wise are similar to what they were at Troy. We have a three-pronged attack. We want to develop men, we want to graduate and place them and in November we want to be playing for championships on an annual basis.”
It is not a this year goal. It is a program goal to grow into.
“We want to build a program that is sustainable for a long period of time,” Brown said. “i hope we’re ready from the git go, but it’s too early to tell.”
As his first camp bears down on him, Brown knows the necessary steps despite his youth.
He’s moved around before.
“Each situation is unique,” he said. “I go back to Texas Tech when I was first time on a new staff, first year when I went to Kentucky as a coordinator and I did it at Troy as head coach. “Each opportunity was different.”
None, though, really is as challenging as what he faces at WVU, taking over a team that sent its heart and soul to the NFL yet won only eight games.
It is a building job, to be sure.
“The team here won eight games last year but lost an incredible number of starts on both sides of the ball, but mostly on offense. It lost not only a lot of talent but a lot of leadership,” he said.
“What we try to do in the off-season is put a lot of time into developing the leaders of our team. That is really important and those guys have really bought in. Can they apply those lessons when we get into football training. They applied it in the off-season training. I believe they can do it, but we have to make sure.”
It’s like that first step onto the moon.
“Here, I like our guys, their effort has been good, they’ve trained well over the summer, we got better in spring ball ... but we haven’t lined up to play anybody nor have we gone through any real adversity,” he said.
“We’ve created adversity in our off-season stuff but we haven’t been behind in a game, we haven’t been on the road, things haven’t gone bad, so the first go-around with this staff and players I’d be misleading you if I told you where we stood because I really don’t know.”
That is what camp is for, to find a quarterback and receivers and three offensive linemen and replacements for David Long, Kenny Robinson and an entire defensive line.
“The big thing for me is to figure out in the first two weeks who is going to be able to help us. Who are ready to play physically, mentally and at the highest level and who needs a redshirt year,” he said.
“There’s some decisions to make with the newcomers and the only way to do that is to give them a lot of opportunities over the first two weeks to prove they are either ready or not ready to play.”
Bob Hertzel
