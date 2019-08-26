MORGANTOWN — History often sneaks up on us.
Often it’s a normal day, then Don Larsen goes and pitches the only perfect game in World Series history, or Wilt Chamberlain scores 100 points in an NBA game, or Geno Smith throws eight touchdown passes against Baylor in West Virginia’s first Big 12 game.
Sometimes, though, there are moments where history is going to be made and we know it, even if we don’t know just what shape that history will take, moments such as Super Bowls and seventh games of the World Series, NBA Championships or Stanley Cup playoffs. This Saturday, one such day is upon us as Neal Brown debuts as West Virginia’s 34th head football coach, facing James Madison at Milan Puskar Stadium at 2 p.m.
The passing of the torch at a major college football program rich in history is always a slice of history in itself. And, at WVU, it has produced some memorable moments.
Or forgettable moments?
Consider the first football game ever played by WVU: No TV, no radio, no Nike, no IMG, not much of anything that Nov. 28 in 1891. Final score, Washington & Jefferson 72, WVU 0.
According to John Antonik’s research in the book “WVU Football Vault: The History of the Mountaineers,” students Melville Davidson Post and Billy Meyer formed a team and arranged a game with W&J that was played as the rain turned to snow. They took the next year off from football and things got better.
Today, we have had several memorable coaching debuts, just as Brown hopes this year’s will, but there is no way anything can outdo Don Nehlen’s WVU coaching debut in 1980, one of the greatest moments in the state of West Virginia’s history.
Imagine, if you will, the first game on the new Mountaineer Field. Do you think anyone complained about lines at the concession stands or the bathrooms in this new football palace?
Governor Rockefeller was on hand for the opening ceremony, and even John Denver flew in on a helicopter to sing “Country Roads”, which has become WVU’s anthem, to thrill the sold-out crowd of 50,150.
Nehlen recalled the moment in his book, written with former sports publicist Shelly Poe, called “Tales From the West Virginia Sideline: A Collection of the Greatest Mountaineer Stories Ever Told”:
“Before the game they had me sitting out on a platform with Governor Rockefeller, John Denver and President [Gene] Budig, we just sat there and sat there during the ceremonies while my team was in the locker room getting ready. And that’s where I wanted to be, too! I was completely out of my comfort zone. I was nothing but relieved when the game started,” he wrote. “Now I know Cincinnati is not a great football program in terms of tradition, but it was a big day for my team because there were 50,000 people there. That in itself was something. Our kids were used to only 19,000 or 20,000 at their games, and all of a sudden there were 50,000. Wow! And we won that first game.
“You’ve got all those dignitaries there and John Denver’s singing and there was so much hoop-de-doo for that game. When we won that game our kids really felt good about themselves.”
Nehlen revealed there wasn’t a lot of jumping around and yelling going on in the locker room, either.
“They didn’t know how to react; they literally didn’t know what to do after a win,” Nehlen wrote. ‘I finally told them, ‘Hey, gang, holy criminy. We won! You guys are something special.’ Then we sang our song and started to have some fun.”
There can be no way to downplay what the day meant to the history of WVU football.
The same can be said about Bill Stewart’s debut after WVU’s upset loss to Pitt as the 28.5-point favorite in what would be Rich Rodriguez’s final game and what could have sent up against Ohio State in a highly winnable bowl game for the National Championship if WVU had won.
When Rodriguez jumped to Michigan a few days later, the program was in a shambles and morale was at rock bottom. However, Stewart, who had been named interim coach, brought the players together with a purpose and went into a Fiesta Bowl matchup against No. 3 Oklahoma with the world believing the Mountaineers were sheep being led to slaughter.
Stewart then made one of the greatest locker room speeches before the game since Rockne’s “Win One for the Gipper” speech to Notre Dame at halftime of the 1928 game with Army. Here it is in its entirety, and it should get you fired up to face the day:
“We got a great opportunity. We got a dandy waiting for us out there.
“Offense. Play fast. Assignment free, man.
“Defense. Swarm. Swarm and tackle. Punch that ball any chance you get and keep bustin’ them.
“Special teams: Lay it on the line and attack your responsibility. Attack.
“We can out-block them. We can out-tackle them. We can out-hit ‘em and hustle.
“It’s really simple. You out-block them. You out-tackle them. You out-hit ‘em. You out-hustle ‘em.
“And, you stay within the legal limits of the game!
“It’s Mountaineer pride! Nothing cheap! From the heart! Strain them!
“Damn. I’m proud to be a Mountaineer! I picked you a good one, didn’t I? Huh?
“We got a good one. We are going to out-strain and out-hit these guys.
“Let’ em know. Leave no doubt tonight! Leave no doubt tonight! No doubt!
“They shouldn’t have played the old gold and blue. Not this night! Not this night!
“Don’t ever leave your wingman. Never, ever, ever bail out on your brother! You help. You strain and you fight!”
Fans have to wonder what Neal Brown has planned for his first pregame speech with his team.
