BLUEFIELD — Cara Brown scored 17 points and the Bluefield High School girls basketball team rolled to a 59-21 win over visiting Mount View at Brushfork Armory, on Tuesday night.
The Lady Beavers got off to a fast start, outscoring the Lady Golden Knights 22-3 in the first quarter. Bluefield kept its defense locked on for the second quarter while playing more deliberate possession offense en route to a 32-12 halftime lead.
Krisalyn Dowell added 10 points for Bluefield while Arionna Dowell added seven.
My’Asia Hill scored 16 points for the Lady Golden Knights.
The Lady Beavers (5-6) play Wyoming East at home on Friday. The Lady Golden Knights play Graham at home tonight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.