Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Areas of dense morning fog. Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High around 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.