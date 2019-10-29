MORGANTOWN — Why is this man smiling?
Sometimes, after watching West Virginia’s offense perform this season you had to ask that about the Mountaineers’ head coach, Neal Brown.
After all, they rank 104th in the nation in scoring (22.7) points a game, 125th rushing (88.1 yards a game), 119th in total offense (314.1 yards a game), 119th in first downs (127), 117th in tackles for a loss allowed (7.57 a game).
Yet Neal Brown sees hope.
“We’ve got a lot of hope on offense,” Brown said during his Tuesday press conference. “People sometimes wonder why you come in here and you’re in a good mood when we’ve lost three games in a row and we got our tails kicked pretty good, (but) offensively I think the future is really bright for us.”
And just where does he get those rose colored glasses?
Looking at the Mountaineers receivers.
“Sam James is a guy I’m excited about. Bryce Wheaton is starting to come along,” Brown said. “Ali Jennings is going to be a really good player. Winston Wright is going to be a really good player.”
All of them have turned in a spectacular play or two, but you need more than that.
WVU has had far too few big plays and offensive coordinator Mike Moore is awaiting their arrival.
“We have some guys who have it in them but they haven’t shown it yet it. They got to show it in games. That’s where it has to happen,” he said.
Without it, no team can survive.
“All of a sudden, you give up a lost yardage run and are second and 16, you need that guy to take an easy throw and make a guy miss.” Moore said. “That’s what you have to have on offense. It’s hard to be consistent enough to get three and four yards on every play.
“We have guys who have the ability. They just haven’t done it yet.”
About the only big play receiver has been T.J. Simmons, who is back next year, so you expect improvement among the others and that could give you a solid group of receivers.
Then, on the offensive line, WVU is playing a pair of freshmen at center and guard in Briason Mays and James Gmiter and well may get back the injured starting guard Josh Sills next year, so there is a building program in the offensive line.
Now, all WVU needs is to find someone to run the ball effectively and if Martell Pettaway comes back after taking a redshirt he will join Leddie Brown, Alec Sinkfield and Tony Mathis, a freshman who has been injured but will get a look this year.
“To get big plays you got to be able to run the ball, so you can get them near the line of scrimmage,” Moore said. “With the defenses playing the three safeties deep the way they have played against us it’s hard to get an explosive play. When they have to come up and stop the running game you have a chance to make big plays.”
You’ve got to love football love stories and we get a few of them around West Virginia.
Remember last year when defensive tackle Reese Donahue proposed at midfield after a victory?
Well, there is also James Gmiter’s story.
He was the first commit to the 2018 recruiting class but he had more on his mind than that.
When he was a freshman at Bethel Park, Pa., High near Pittsburgh, he saw a girl at lunch that caught his eye.
“I secretly liked her,” he said.
But he was a freshman and she was upperclassman and he didn’t think she’d like that idea.
“I refused to talk to her. One day she sat down and we started talking. She stole my paracord bracelet. That was the start of the whole thing,” Gmiter said.
Fair trade, paracord bracelet for a wedding ring.
He and Quin were married this July.
When Neal Brown took over at WVU he expected to carry on what he had started at Troy and that was forcing turnovers, yet somehow this season, in seven games, WVU has forced only two fumbles.
Only TCU and Purdue have forced fewer.
“Nothing has changed that I can tell,” said defensive coordinator Vic Koenning, who accompanied Brown from Troy. “We work on it consistently two days a week and in camp and in spring ball every day. We work on stripping the ball, ripping the ball out, wedging the ball out. It’s got to show up on the field.”
— Follow Bob Hertzel on Twitter @bhertzel
