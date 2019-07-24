PIPESTEM — An emerging sunny sky chased away the clouds and rain of the morning and left 55 young golfers basking in the warmth to complete the Steve and Anne Lilly Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour Championship at Pipestem Resort State Park on Tuesday.
After enduring two weather delays on Monday, the junior players had to play more holes than normal as they finished round 1 and then played round 2. However, they didn’t seem to mind and actually left with good childlike memories of splashing in the rain on a golf course.
“Interruptions are part of life and having to stop and restart in a tournament only add to the valuable lessons the game of golf can teach,” said Dewayne Belcher, director of tour operations.
“Some were going along nicely and had no desire to stop play. Others meanwhile were struggling and the break gave them a chance to regroup and refocus. That is similar to life and it is good to have practice at negotiating similar experiences,” he said.
The championship course at Pipestem Resort State Park has been on the Tour schedule for many years. It was the site of the very first tournament in 1999 and continues to enjoy the relationship with the Tour. Belcher gave a shout out to the Park, and to its director of recreation.
“We are deeply appreciative of the support from Pipestem throughout the years. Steve Robertson really helped us rearrange the tee times to complete the Tour Championship today. We are very grateful for his enthusiasm for junior golf and willingness to accommodate us,”
Trey Sparks of Tazewell, Va. got off to a sizzling start for the second round in the 16-18 age group, making the turn at 2 under par and posted a score of 75 to win the 36 hole tournament by a single stroke over Noah Moler of Newport, Va. Sparks total score of 152 came after he had fired an opening round 77 to share the lead with Jason Hall of Dublin, Va. The fast start for the final round included an eagle 3 on the par 5 fourth hole.
Meanwhile Moler was making a charge after an opening round of 81. He too made an eagle on the fourth and made the turn at 1 under par. Moler played steady on the back nine posting a score of 37 but his total of 153 wasn’t quite enough. Bryce Sparks of Tazewell, shot 75 for the second round and finished third with a 36 hole score of 154. Gracie Blackwell of Radford, Va., was awarded a Sportsmanship award for a positive attitude and assistance to others throughout the course of play.
In the age group Trey Sparks earned Player of the Year honors. Joining Sparks on the All Star Team were Jason Hall, Bryce Sparks, Sam VanDyne of Max Meadows, Va. and Peyton Wilson of Rosedale, Va.
In the 14-15 age group, Jake Albert of Riner, Va. followed an opening round 77 with a stellar even par 72 resulting in a 36 hole total of 149. The age group had to complete 5 to 7 holes prior to playing round 2. It seemed that Albert was just getting started. He recorded 4 birdies and 11 pars en route to the 10 shot victory. Jack Davis of Radford shot 159 and finished second. McKenzie Weddle of Floyd, Va. was third with a 2 day score of 161.
Jack Davis was named Player of Year in the age group. He was joined on the All-Star Team by Graham Minarik of Radford, Jake Albert, McKenzie Weddle, and Samantha Skinner of Blacksburg.
Due to the weather delays, 12-13 age group played 27 holes. Tanner Vest of Shady Springs had a 27 hole score of 116 and cruised to victory. Vest posted a first round score of 77 to separate himself from the pack. He followed with a 39 over the final nine holes to earn the victory. Grayden Laird of Galax, Va. was 2nd with a 27 hole of 132. Talan Gentry of Hillsville, Va. was third with a score of 133.
Vest was named Player of Year in the age group. Talan Gentry, Grayden Laird, Adam Dillon of Galax and Caleb Privett of Max Meadows, Va. were named to the All-Star Team.
Grant McCall of Richlands, Va. posted a score of 1under par 71 to win the 10-12 age group. McCall has frequented the winners circle during the season and established a personal best by being under par for the first time in competition. Young McCall was a picture of steady play on the course making 3 birdies and 13 pars on the trek around the course. Major Ewing of Blacksburg, put together his own exceptional round firing a 77. Jack Skinner of Blacksburg, was third with a score of 87. Cooper Hurst of Richlands, Va. was cited for exemplary sportsmanship during the round.
McCall was awarded with Player of the Year honor. Major Ewing, Cooper Hurst, Jack Skinner and Nate Harper were also named to the All-Star Team.
Hudson Hurt of Radford shot 83 and won the 9-under age group. Blaine Morgan of Bluefield, WV shot 105 to finish second. Nolan Hurt shot 116 and finished third. Addison Kinder finished fourth with a score of 122.
The Tour Championship marks the end of the 21st season of the Tour. However, a final exhibition match called “The 2 Tour Challenge” will be contested on Saturday August 10 at Clear Creek Golf Club in Bristol, Va. Trey Sparks, Jason Hall, Bryce Sparks, Jack Davis, Graham Minarik and Jake Albert will represent the Blue Ridge Tour in a match play event against the Tri-Cities section of the Sneds Tour.
“Numerous sponsors, golf courses and volunteers made this successful a possibility. We are very grateful for their interest and contribution to junior golf,” Belcher said.
