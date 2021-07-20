BLACKSBURG, Va. — Blacksburg Country Club served as gracious host to Blue Ridge Junior Golfers on Monday.
“Players found a golf course in great shape as they played from a variety of teeing grounds based on age group. Nestled among Montgomery County mountains, the view from Blacksburg Country Club never disappoints,” said Tour Coordinator Dewayne Belcher.
“It is beautiful in all seasons and offers an excellent venue for competitive golf. We are very appreciative of their hospitality,” he said.
Logan Douthat of Pearisburg, Va. posted a score of one over par 73 to win the 17-18 age group by a single stroke over Tanner Walls of Mathena. Playing in different groups, the pair had no idea they were engaged in a battle eventually won by Douthat.
Douthat made the turn in one under par with momentum from his score of eagle 3 on the par 5 5th hole. He played steadily enough on the inward nine to hold off the charging Walls who played the same back nine in one under par. Seth Walker of Christiansburg, Va. shot 76 to finish third. Dalton Minnick of Abingdon, Va. was fourth with a score of 79.
Ryne Bond of Floyd, Va. defeated Grady Williams of Richmond, VA in a play-off to win the 15-16 age group. After both players posted scores of even par 72, fireworks ensued on the extra holes. Williams stuck his approach to one foot for a sure birdie on the first play-off hole contested on #10. Therefore, Bond knew he had to make his birdie attempt from 20-foot. His effort was true to form and the players proceeded to the par 4 11th. There, both players hit high quality approach shots. When the 12-foot putt from Williams slid gently past the cup, Bond calmly sank his 8-foot attempt and the victory was sealed. Not lost in the good play from the age group were
Walker Gillespie of Pearisburg and Major Ewing of Blacksburg both posted scores of 73, just one stroke off of making the play-off. Tyler Sayers of Marion, Va. and Chase Coley of Chilhowie, Va. tied for fifth with scores of 75. Grayson Sheets, also of Marion shot 77 to finish sixth.
Jack Skinner of Blacksburg, Va. had the low round of the tournament and low round of the year to date as he posted a score of 5 under par 67 in the 13-14 age group.
Skinner made three birdies and an eagle, and kept his card clean with not one single bogey.
“Everything worked today,” Skinner said of his spectacular round. “I hit it good off the tee, hit every green in regulation, and made a few putts. It was fun to play today.”
Ryan Highfield, also of Blacksburg, continued his good play of the summer, finishing 2nd with a score of 75. Grayden Laird of Galax, Va. and Isaiah Cantrell of Floyd tied for third with scores of 79.
Campbell Sayers of Marion shot 42 to win the hotly contested 10-12 age group. Jack Herbert of Blacksburg was a shot back at 43 to finish second followed by Tyler Stover of Beckley who finished at 44 and in third place. Liam Smith of Elliston, Va. and Porter Laird of Galax tied for fifth with scores of 48.
JJ Robertson of Blacksburg won the 9 and Under age group with a score of 40. Anderson Lilly of Oak Hill shot 45 and finished second. Marco Beato, also of Blacksburg finished third with a score of 47.
The Tour concludes next Monday and Tuesday with the two-day tournament at Fincastle in Bluefield,Va.
