DRAPER, Va. — Fifty-two young golfers tackled the challenges of the track at Draper Valley Golf Club in Tuesday’s Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour event at that venue.
With the help of friendly volunteers, the juniors were treated to a delightful experience, enjoying the comfortable seasonal temperatures, and the splendor of the scenic valley.
McKenzie Weddle from Floyd, Va. eked out the medalist honors in the 17-18 Age Group with a score of 76. Weddle carded 3 birdies along the way to the one-shot win over fellow Floyd County High School teammate Ryne Bond. Tyler Sayers of Marion, Va. finished third with a score of 79.
Grayson Sheets of Marion also made 3 birdies on his way to total score of 77 and a 15-16 Age Group win. Andrew White of Gloucester, Va. shot 79 and finished second. Lucas Beeler of Radford, Va. finished 3rd with a score of 85.
Hunter Crist of Radford, playing in his first Blue Ridge Junior Tour event, won the 13-14 Age Group with a sizzling score of one over par 73. It was the low round of the day. Crist made birdie on the opening hole and played solidly throughout the round, tallying three more birdies. Cooper Hurst of Richlands, Va. and Ryan Highfield of Blacksburg, Va. tied for second with scores of 81.
Campbell Sayers of Marion won the 10-12 Age Group with a score of 35. Sayers recorded two birdies during the nine holes. Anderson Lilly of Oak Hill finished second with a score of 40. Liam Smith of Elliston, Va. was one stroke back at 41, good for third place. Evan Singleton of Pulaski, Va. shot 42 and Blaine Morgan of Bluefield, WV shot 43 to finish fourth and fifth respectively.
The top three scores in the 9 and Under Age Group were separated by only two strokes in this competitive group. Marco Beato of Blacksburg came away with the victory by posting a score of 41. Adrian Wallace of Floyd finished second a stroke back at 42. Colton Caudill of Wytheville, Va. shot 43 to finish third.
The Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour returns to action with two tournaments next week. Fincastle in Bluefield, Va. will host on Monday June 27. Pipestem Resort State Park will host on Wednesday June 29.
Crouse aces at Wolf Creek Golf Course
BASTIAN, Va. — Dakota Crouse of Bastian aced Hole No. 3 at Wolf Creek Golf Course on June 11.k
Crouse made the Par 3, 150-yard shot with an 8-iron.
The feat was witnessed by Trent Yates and Mack Davis.
Hinkle wins division in Callaway Junior event
BRIDGEPORT — McCartney Hinkle of Bluefield, Va. won the Boys 13-14 age group in the The Callaway Junior Tour event at Bridgeport Country Club on Monday.
The event was sponsored by Tri-State Roofing and Sheet Metal and hosted by the West Virginia Golf Association. A field of 102 golfers participated.
Bobby Kincaid of Nampa, Idaho, who won the Boys 17-18 age group, scored a 2 over par 74 on his way to winning the Tri-State Roofing and Sheet Metal Round of the Day for boys.
“I made some putts out there which is what you need to happen to win a golf tournament,” Kincaid said.
Kerri-Anne Cook of Oceana, who took the medal in the Girls 15-18 age group, won the Tri-State Roofing and Sheet Metal Round of the Day for girls.
“The course is in great condition and I played well today,” Cook said.
Highlights of the day included four birdies for Ethan Cook of Glen Dale and three birdies for Bobby Kincaid and Sammy Shy of Huntington, who birdied three consecutive holes.
Audrey Kerr of Bridgeport won the Girls 10-14 age group, Jack Woodburn of Scott Depot won the Boys 15-16 and Matthew Riggleman of Petersburg won the Boys 12-Under age group.
The Callaway Junior Tour returns to action June 27 at Guyan Golf and Country Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.