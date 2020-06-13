Bernard Everett "Hi-Fi" Tabor, age 76 of Bandy, VA died Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Carilion Tazewell Community Hospital in Tazewell, VA. He was born July 25, 1943 at Bishop, VA and was a son of the late George Everett Tabor and Juanita Louise Welch Tabor. Mr. Tabor was a hard worker and was…