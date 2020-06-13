DRAPER, Va. — Daniel Goode of Wytheville, Va. fired a 74 to collect the medal for the 17-18 age group during the recent Dr. Ken Parker Junior Classic at Draper Valley Golf Club.
Jake Albert of Blacksburg, Va. also shot a 2-over par 74 to win the 15-16 age group medal in the event, which opened the tournament portion of the Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour.
“It was good to see the players and their families again, albeit under different circumstances,” said BRJGT Director Dewayne Belcher, who has adapted the format of the popular annual youth golfing series to meet coronavirus pandemic protocols.
“With social distancing measures in place, the young players were able to negotiate the challenging layout safely. It seems we’ve all been waiting for something familiar for a long time. I’m glad we can participate safely on the golf course,” he said.
Of local interest, Grant McCall of Richlands, Va. finished second in the 10-11 age group with an even-par 34 for that nine-hole division. Cooper Hurst of Richlands and McCartney Hinkle of Bluefield, Va. tied for fourth with 48s.
Richlands High’s Caleigh Street tied for fourth in the 17-18 age group with a 80. Tazewell’s Bryce Sparks tied for 11th and Trey Sparks placed 14th.
The Tour resumes Monday at Virginia Tech’s Pete Dye River Course in Radford, Va
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.