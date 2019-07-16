FLOYD, Va. — The Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour made its first-ever stop at Great Oaks Country Club in Floyd, Va. on Monday.
In keeping with the spirit of novelty, Jason Hall of Dublin, Va. shot an 80 to win his first BRJGT event of the season in the 16-18 age group.
Great Oaks was selected as a tour site this season because the growing popularity of the Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour at Floyd and the surrounding New River Valley. On Monday, 56 young golfers took to the course.
“Many participants in the Tour have come from Floyd County so it just made sense for us to request a tournament at Great Oaks. It is fantastic lay-out with many enthusiastic members who have embraced us and made us feel welcome. There is a also a rich history here with some very good players learning to play,” said BRJGT Director of Tour Operations regarding Monday’s event at the course, at which Floyd County High School has hosted many district and regional matches en route to collecting five state golf titles. Great Oaks is the legacy course of Lady Buffalo golfing alumna Amanda Hollandsworth, who recently wrapped up her senior season at Virginia Tech as the Hokies’ first All-All America selection. She posted a fifth-place finish in the NCAA Women’s Golf National Golf Championship in May.
Great Oaks was evidently happy to have the youngsters on-premises.
“It is great seeing the kids and we’d love to see them again next year,” said Great Oaks Head Golf Pro Tommy Ziglar.
Hall, who has been a multiple BRJGT event winner in past seasons, made nine pars on the day and also carded a birdie on his way to his first win of this season. The Pulaski County High School rising senior parred his last three holes to retain the lead. Tyler Williams of Floyd and Peyton Wilson of Rosedale, Va. both stayed close on Hall’s heels with the pair finishing tied for third at 81. Alexander White and Benjamin White of Bluefield, Va. and Noah Mohler of Newport, Va. each recorded 82s to finish tied for fourth.
In the 14-15 age group, Samantha Skinner of Blacksburg, Va. also shot 80 and also was a winner for the first time this season. She played a six-hole stretch on the opening nine holes at 2-under, including an eagle on the par 5 sixth hole. A bogey run on the second nine slowed her momentum but it was enough to edge McKenzie Weddle of Floyd by a single shot. Weddle, fresh off a victory in the Peggy Kirk Bell North Carolina Series, finished strong by recording three straight pars, but it wasn’t quite enough to overtake Skinner. Jack Davis of Radford, Va. was third with a score of 83. Ryne Bond of Floyd was fourth with a score of 84.
Tanner Vest of Shady Springs, WV made the long trip to Floyd and was rewarded with his fourth of the season in the 12-13 age group. Vest put together peaceful nine-hole scores of 40 making six pars on the opening side and four pars and two birdies on the inward trek to claim a five-shot victory over Talan Gentry of Hillsville, Va. Gentry posted a solid round of 85 to finish second. Grayden Laird of Galax, Va. shot 95 and finished third.
Jack Skinner of Blacksburg, younger brother of Samantha, responded to is sister’s win with one of his own in the 10-12 group. The younger Skinner did it in style, posting an even par round of 36.
Skinner made three birdies on the round and escaped with a three-shot victory over multiple winner Grant McCall of Richlands, Va. Skinner halted McCall’s win streak at four consecutive tournaments though the two hardly are engaged in a heated rivalry.
“These two young boys, and others in the age group are very gracious in victory and defeat. They epitomize the meaning of sportsmanship and it is refreshing to see,” Belcher said.
Major Ewing of Blacksburg shot 42 and finished third. Isaiah Cantrell of Floyd was a shot back and finished fourth with a score of 43.
9 and Under Age Group Par 36 1752 Yards
Hudson Hurt of Radford won the 9-under age group once again with a score of 45. Brother Nolan was second in the age group with a score of 56. Addison Kinder of Tazewell, Va. shot 68 to finish third.
The Tour comes to an end next week at the season finale Tour Championship to be played at the Pipestem Resort State Park.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.