BLUEFIELD, Va. — There will be quite a bit of activity on The Mountain today.
A field of 90 golfers has signed up for today’s Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour event, which is being held at Fincastle Country Club.
According to BRJGT Tour Director DeWayne Belcher, Tuesday’s field is the tour’s largest of the year so far.
Following is a list of tee times:
17-18 Age Group
8 a.m.
Alex Ramsey, Bluefield, Va.
Trey Sparks, Tazewell, Va.
Tyler Galligher, Princeton, WVa.
8:10 a.m.
Caleigh Street, Jewel Ridge, Va.
Aaron Addair, War, WVa.
Logan Douthat, Pearisburg, Va.
8:20 a.m.
Peyton Wilson, Rosedale, Va.
Hunter Starkey, Marion, Va.
Grant Rosenbaum, Wytheville, Va.
8:30 a.m.
Sam VanDyne, Max Meadows, Va.
Tyler White, Blacksburg, Va.
Bryce Sparks, North Tazewell, Va.
8:40 a.m.
Logan Miller, Mullens, WVa.
Michaela Thomas, Cedar Bluff, Va.
Tyler Jones, Marion, Va.
8:50 a.m.
Tyler Williams, Floyd, Va.
Haley Howard, Shawsville, Va.
Ezra Drumheller, Prosperity, WVa.
9 a.m.
Alex Brannock, Galax, Va.
Tanyan Sutphin, Floyd, Va.
Caleb Wallace, Christiansburg, Va.
9:10 a.m.
Jonathan Woods, Radford, Va.
DJ Bailey, Bluefield, WVa.
9:20 a.m.
Starter’s Time
15-16 Age Group
9:30 a.m.
Abby Peterson, Bluefield, Va.
Chase Coley, Chilhowie, Va.
Owen Bailey, Princeton, WVa.
9:40 a.m.
Jacob Lasley, Castlewood, Va.
Joe Tyson, Bluefield, Va.
Braylon Arvon, Beckley, WVa.
9:50 a.m.
Henrick Zhen, Blacksburg, Va.
Tanner Walls, Matheny, WVa.
Hunter Auton, Bluewell, WVa.
10 a.m.
Ezekiel Sawyers, Shawsville, Va.
Jack Davis, Radford, Va.
Tyler Sayers, Marion, Va.
10:10 a.m
Jake Albert, Blacksburg, Va.
Matthew Keyser, Hot Springs, Va.
Caleb Leonard, Bristol, Va.
10:20 a.m.
Sean Ruan, Blacksburg, Va.
Laci Anderson, Roaring River, NC
Graham Minarik, Radford, Va.
10:30 a.m.
Carson Ballard, Christiansburg, Va.
Spencer Campbell, Blacksburg, Va.
Samantha Skinner, Blacksburg, Va.
10:40 a.m.
Walker Gillespie, Pearisburg, Va.
Ryne Bond, Floyd, Va.
Tanner Vest, Daniels, WVa.
10:50 a.m.
Duncan Slaughter, Floyd, Va.
Dylan Wyatt, Draper, Va.
11:00 a.m.
Corey Powers, Check, Va.
Dalton Minnick, Abingdon, Va.
11:10 a.m.
Starter’s Time
13-14 Age Group
11:20 a.m.
Ryan Highfield, Blacksburg, Va.
John Michael Szefc, Blacksburg, Va.
Grayson Sheets, Marion, Va.
11:30 a.m.
Jack Skinner, Blacksburg, Va.
Pierce Campbell, Blacksburg, Va.
Jonah Willson, Daniels, WVa.
11:40 a.m.
Cameron Sharp, Blacksburg, Va.
Major Ewing ,Blacksburg, Va.
Hunter Howard, Shawsville, Va.
11:50 a.m.
Grayden Laird Galax, Va.
Connor Catterson Blacksburg, Va.
Alex Harrison Blacksburg, Va.
12 noon
Abby Bradley, Castlewood, Va.
Emerson Keene, Blacksburg, Va.
Talan Gentry, Hillsville, Va.
12:10 p.m.
Starter’s Time
10-12 Age Group
12:20 p.m.
Hudson Hurt, Radford, Va.
Peyton Mason, Floyd, Va.
Grant McCall, Richlands, Va.
12:30 p.m.
Nate Harper, Bristol, Va.
Sam Szefc, Blacksburg, Va.
Peyton Laird, Galax, Va.
12:40 p.m.
Cooper Hurst, Richlands, Va.
McCartney Hinkle, Bluefield, Va.
Chase Stevens, Galax, Va.
12:50 p.m.
Blaine Morgan, Bluefield, WVa.
David Goode, Wytheville, Va.
Porter Laird, Galax, Va.
1 p.m.
Miller Cox, Princeton, WVa.
Tyler Stover, Beckley, WVa.
Joshua Willson, Daniels, WVa.
9 and Under Age Group
1:10 p.m.
Connor Kitts, Tazewell, Va.
Marco Beato, Blacksburg, Va.
Liam Smith, Elliston, Va.
1:20 p.m.
J.J. Robertson, Blacksburg, Va.
Kerrigan Morgan, Bluefield, WVa.
Cannon Smith, Princeton, WVa.
1:30 p.m.
Daniel DeJesus, Blacksburg, Va.
Finn Smith, Princeton, WVa.
Noah Mulkey, Bluefield, Va.
Marco Beato, Blacksburg, Va.
Liam Smith, Elliston, Va.
1:20 p.m.
J.J. Robertson, Blacksburg, Va.
Kerrigan Morgan, Bluefield, WVa.
Cannon Smith, Princeton, WVa.
1:30 p.m.
Daniel DeJesus, Blacksburg, Va.
Finn Smith, Princeton, WVa.
Noah Mulkey, Bluefield, Va.w
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.