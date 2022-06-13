RADFORD, Va. — A field or 70 junior golfers tested their skills at the famed Pete Dye River Course of Virginia Tech on Monday as the Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour began the tournament portion of its schedule for the 24th year.
The beautiful lay-out presented a stiff challenge for the young players, but the immaculate course conditions made their efforts quite satisfying.
Here is a capsule of results per age groups.
17-18 Age Group Par 72 6495 yards
David Goode of Wytheville, Va. shot an even par 72 to win the 17-18 age group. Goode, a rising freshman at George Wythe High School played in an older division and made the most of his decision. He made 3 birdies along the way to victory. Ryne Bond of Floyd, Va. was second with a score of 76. Floyd teammate McKenzie Weddle was third with a score of 80.
15-16 Age Group Par 72 5903 yards
Connor Catterson of Blacksburg, Va. posted a score of 74 and won the 15-16 age division. Catterson made 3 birdies and an impressive 11 pars in route to the victory. Jack Skinner also of Blacksburg shot 78 and finished second. Emerson Keene, also of Blacksburg was third with a score of 79.
13-14 Age Group Par 72 5903 yards
Ryan Highfield of Blacksburg won the 13-14 age group with a score of 79. Highfield helped his round with consecutive birdies to close the opening 9 holes. Cooper Hale of Bluefield, Va. and Tyler Stover of Beckley, WV tied for second with scores of 88.
10-12 Age Group Par 36 2589 yards
Rylan McGinnis of Blacksburg shot 39 and won the 10-12 age group. Blaine Morgan of Bluefield, WV and Evan Singleton of Pulaski County, Va. tied for second with scores of 45.
9 and Under Age Group Par 36 1935 yards
JJ Robertson of Blacksburg posted a score of 43 and won the 9 and Under age group. Adrian Wallace of Floyd, Va. shot 52 and finished second. Marco Beato also of Blacksburg and Colton Caudill of Wytheville tied for third with scores of 53.
The Tour returns to action on Tuesday, June 21 at Draper Valley Golf Club.
