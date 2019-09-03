MORGANTOWN — The Gatorade with which Neal Brown was showered after notching his first victory as West Virginia’s 35th football coach is long washed away, and sweet taste that comes with both the drink and the victory is now nothing but a memory.
And, as such things go, the memories from yesterday must be put behind fans rapidly. Every day is a new day, every challenge is a new challenge, and if teams try to cling to past successes, they tend not to work on their shortcomings.
Certainly, the concentration of film study on Sunday was not on the touchdown passes to George Campbell and Tevin Bush. Instead, the Mountaineers concentrated on the first-game malfunctions that led to open passes being overthrown and to a running game that produced only 34 yards.
With all due apologies to James Madison, the valiant FBS losers, the team is not Alabama. When the Crimson Tide held West Virginia to 28 rushing yards five years ago, it was almost acceptable.
But the Dukes? No.
The focus now is for the Mountaineers to be glad they escaped at 1-0 and to get better and not to be fooled just because next week’s opponent — Missouri — lost its opener at Wyoming.
The Missouri game is scheduled for Noon on ESPN2. Missouri is an SEC team and, as Brown noted following Saturday’s game, “it’s a different animal next week.”
Playing at Missouri for its home opener, that animal will be far more Tiger than the kitten that went to Laramie and lost.
“Starting with me on down, everybody in the organization, let’s look in the mirror,” Missouri coach Barry Odom said following his team’s defeat.
Funny how it’s a different mirror at 1-0 than 0-1, but — to coaches — the reflection is often the same: it shows far more of what’s wrong than what’s right.
Now, in that reflection, West Virginia’s defense passed the test quite well.
In this day and age, anytime a team can hold an opponent to 10 points, there has been solid defense played. The D-line, as expected, proved itself to be far more active than defensive linemen in recent years, especially the Stills brothers, nose guard Darius and tackle Dante.
“Darius and Dante have a chance,” Brown said. “The change in system was as good for Darius as it was for anyone, because what we are doing now really allows him to showcase his talent. And Dante, when you get him one-on-one, it’s hard to rush the passer from an interior spot. But, he got one on one a few times and really made a difference.”
Again the focus is on what to fix, and not fixating on the positives. However, those positives must recognized and built around.
Offensively, there are a lot more repairs that need to be made. Starting with the quarterback, Austin Kendall.
Although Kendall showed promise after shaking off the rust that comes with three years of not playing any significant time at Oklahoma, as a Big 12 starting QB, Kendall knows he has to be better than just “good.”
“There were three or four balls that I overthrew,” he said. “Those are some game-changing plays that I let go too deep.”
Indeed, there seems to a potential future big-play connection between and Sam James, the redshirt freshman with track speed, but they weren’t quite running in the same gear.
“Maybe I was too amped up,” Kendall said.
“It’s a timing thing with my receivers. I’ve got to see if they’re getting jammed up by the cornerback, so I don’t just rocket it down the field.”
That, one suspects, will be addressed this week. The flop of the running game is another story and no one even dared point toward Leddie Brown’s absence due to an undisclosed injury as having anything to do with the problem.
The running backs were supposed to be the heart and soul of the offense but they never had anywhere to run all day, which is an offensive line problem. However, they also seemed confused by what was going on.
Left tackle Colton McKivitz tried to explain how the defense controlled every effort WVU made to run the football.
“I think they just played harder than us,” McKivitz said of JMU, but that is far too simple an assessment. The explanation is different than the losers in a 100-meter dash explaining that the winner “just ran faster.”
“They were kind of fired up and coming out and we were more tentative,” McKivitz said. “The younger guys who haven’t played had to get into it. I think [guard Michael Brown] was kind of wide-eyed for a couple of drives, I’m sure Chase [Behrndt] was ... but once we settled down we regrouped.”
The Mountaineers never really got into the run blocking, though.
“It was a struggle,” McKivitz acknowledged. “I know the running back were pretty down. They were getting hit on the line because we didn’t do our jobs, so that will be a big key coming into this week against an SEC defense.”
McKivitz did find the cool side of the pillow, though.
“You learn what your team is about in a game like that,” McKivitz theorized.
“If you are a bad team, you usually lose those kinds of games. I think we kind of came together.”
