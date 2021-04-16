Narrows’ Jake Robertson (30) slips through a gaping hole in the line of scrimmage Green Wave OL’s Bryson Martin (57) and Hunter Smith (63) collaborated to create during the regular season finale at Harry Ragsdale Field, in Narrows, Va. The Green Wave travel to Galax tonight to face the Maroon Tide in the Region 1C championship game. Galax is coached by former Tazewell head coach Shane Allen.