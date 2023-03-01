BLUEFIELD — Brayden Fong is climbing the mountain — with the Mountain Lions, that is.
Fong, a multi-sport standout with the Bluefield Beavers, is headed to Concord University to play for Coach David Walker on the gridiron this fall.
“Concord is close to home but still far enough away. The CU coaching staff is a good one and the energy just seemed right,” he says. “I am interested in the sports management program.” Fong, 17, transferred from St. Charles High in Waldorf, MD to BHS in 2021 and immediately joined the Beavers sports program.
“Brayden is a talented athlete who combines skill and intelligence. He made plays for us when we had to have them and we will certainly miss having him out there this coming fall. I am sure he will help Concord and we wish him the very best at the next level,” said Bluefield head coach Fred Simon.
He did a good job of managing his time on the field with the Beavers, who notched two WVSSAC playoff appearances in his two seasons. Fong is also a valuable member of the Bluefield varsity basketball team, which is beginning its post-season playoff run.
The 6’/185 senior was a two-way performer for Simon’s BHS football team. Not only was his quickness a major factor in the Beaver success, but Fong’s good hands proved another bonus as he led the team in both receptions (41) good for 656 yards and six touchdowns and interceptions (4).
“Everything Brayden has done, all the hard work he has put in, has paid off and given him the opportunity to use his skills at the collegiate level. I am so proud of him,” notes his father, Todd, a teacher on the Bluefield faculty.
This past season, he also blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown. Simon inserted Fong at various times into several different positions including wide out, safety, linebacker, defensive back, and quarterback. With nearly 200 defensive yards, Fong was the team leader in forced turnovers.
“My team here at Bluefield was short but sweet,” he says, adding, “we did a lot of the things you want to do – made a run at a championship and had a great family atmosphere.”
A solid student-athlete, Fong was an exceptional honor student with a 3.5 Grade Point Average compiled in Advanced Placement honors classes.
He is the son of Todd Fong and Kimberly Delcambre.
