TAZEWELL, Va. — In March, green is everywhere. The grass and plants begin to bloom after a cold winter. St. Patrick’s Day takes place March 17. The Tazewell Bulldog baseball squad can be found on Lou Peery Field. Perhaps, if you cut open Brandon McDaniel, he would also bleed green.
After spending three seasons as an assistant on the Bulldog baseball staff and head coach of the junior varsity squad, McDaniel was named the boss of the Bulldogs over the summer after the resignation of Mike Fowler, who was Tazewell’s skipper for the past four seasons.
The opportunity is one McDaniel does not take lightly.
“If you would have told me I would have been the head coach at Tazewell, I would have called you a liar,” said McDaniel, a 2004 Tazewell graduate. “There is a lot of people that would sacrifice a lot of things to be in the position I am in with the program I am in. To be honest, it is one of those things that was a dream that turned into reality.”
During McDaniel’s days as a player on the diamond for Tazewell, he was guided by the late Lou Peery, who led the Bulldogs from 1979-2013, apart from one season where he stepped away for health concerns. Before Tazewell’s opening contest, where it defeated James Monroe 9-4, McDaniel presented Peery’s wife Sandy with Peery’s gameday jacket with his legendary 47 inscribed on it.
“The heritage and the history with Tazewell baseball runs really deep thanks to the leadership of Coach Lou Peery,” said McDaniel, who played football and wrestled at Tazewell in addition to baseball. “Coach Peery played such an important role in so many people’s lives. Being able to give that to Sandy was a real honor. We just hugged it out and I told her how big of an honor it was. She congratulated me and told me she was happy for me and that we were going in the right direction.”
The approach McDaniel is taking to get Tazewell baseball headed in the right direction in 2023 and the foreseeable future is one that has been different than programs in southwest Virginia have traditionally taken. The Bulldogs have lived in the weight room throughout the off season where McDaniel is very quick to give credit to another Tazewell alum, Jarrod Burton. After spending time in Morgantown as a strength and conditioning coach at West Virginia University, Burton has brought his knowledge back to Tazewell.
“We took a little bit of a different approach from the traditional baseball aspect of Southwest Virginia. Due to his father passing away, Jarrod Burton moved back to take care of the family farm. He has volunteered a lot of knowledge and a lot of process. We spend at least three days in the weight room a week,” stated McDaniel, who played baseball and football at Westminister College in Fulton, Mo.
“I am a firm believer in more of a prehab approach to a season. Baseball is a very long season and it is very demanding on the body. To me, it only made sense to get into the weight room and prepare for a long season. I think what is really going to give us the upper hand this year and the competitive edge and the ability to have that competitive edge is going to result back to Coach Jarrod Burton.”
In addition to Burton, McDaniel will be assisted by Joey Smeltzer, Dave Blankenship, Joe Boardwine, Steve O’Neal and former Martinsville Phillies outfielder and Tazewell alum Jack Compton.
“We utilize Jack Compton as our hitting coach. Our coaching staff is full of expertise. Steve O’Neal has been around the game forever. Joey Smeltzer has been around the game forever. Dave Blankenship played at VMI and he has been around the game forever. Joe Boardwine was the JV coach at Lebanon underneath Doc Adams when he was making his state championship runs,” said McDaniel, who is also the defensive coordinator for the Tazewell football squad. “There is a plethora of knowledge and baseball experience running through that locker room.”
Tazewell looks to build off a 2022 season where it won the Coppinger Invitational and compiled a 14-8 record before falling to John Battle in the Region 2D tournament. McDaniel likes the position his team is in. The Bulldogs return a lot of key contributors in 2023.
“We lost Braydon Fowler, Jonathan Davis and Caleb O’Neal [to graduation]. All of them played an important role in the success that happened last season,” McDaniel noted. “We have had to make some moves and run some people in some different positions. We have seven returners from the varsity program that started at least one game last year.”
McDaniel is excited about his outfield which consists of Tre Blankenship, Brody Patterson, Tyler Hash and Walker Patterson.
Blankenship batted .490 a season ago with 20 RBI and a home run. Brody Patterson claimed a .422 batting average and a team high of six triples in his sophomore campaign. Hash batted .370 in 2022.
“This is probably the fastest and most skilled outfield I have seen at Tazewell in a very long time,” McDaniel noted. “From all three positions, there is speed, power and experience.”
The Tazewell infield returns Luke Childress, who batted .400 a season ago to go with nine doubles and 23 RBI, to third base after he was named a Perfect Game Preseason All American in addition to being named All-Region a season ago. Conner Cline will man shortstop while Alex Compton gets the nod at second base. Jackson Myers holds strong at first base while also seeing some time on the mound. Chase Brown and Drew Larimer stand strong behind the dish in a two-catcher system. Tazewell also has six pitchers that can throw over 80 miles an hour.
McDaniel also looks for Axe Compton, Finn Moss, Chase Roberts and Gavin Duty to each play important roles for the Bulldogs this spring.
The Bulldogs opened the season 2-0 with wins over West Virginia squads James Monroe and Woodrow Wilson. The Bulldogs host Lebanon on March 31 at Lou Peery Field in Tazewell.
With McDaniel’s commitment to the weight room and Burton’s program, his wish for the identity of the Tazewell program will not surprise many.
“[I want us to be] big, fast and aggressive at all times. My goal is to really change the traditional culture in this area to a new modernized culture. If you watch college baseball, Major League Baseball, JUCO baseball—these guys are big and they are in the weight room,” McDaniel explained. “My goal is to really set the tone and enable them to be prepared for the opportunities. I want them to be ahead of the other guys they go in to fight for spots with after they get done in high school. As far as identity, I just want gritty Bulldog baseball.”
McDaniel knows that with what the Bulldogs return, it could be a special season for the Kelly Green.
“It is one of those situations where you look at it and go, ‘Man, I am the head coach. I am the only one who can screw this up,’” McDaniel stated. “I want to get as many kids on the field as possible. That way, we are healthy rolling into the playoffs and the district tournament. We [will not be] exhausted and we [expect to be] primed and peaking at the correct time this year. These boys have worked their butts off.. If we stay consistent, we will have a really good year.”
