In a closely fought battle throughout the day, Christian Brand of Scott Depot took the title at the 89th West Virginia Open over defending champion golf professional David Bradshaw of Harpers Ferry by three strokes.
Brand finished the tournament at ten under par 206, while Bradshaw scored a seven under par 209. Brand previously won the championship in 2014 and 2015, while Bradshaw is a 12-time champion
Brand and Bradshaw were tied after the conclusion of second round play on Thursday.
Brand now joins an elite group of players in West Virginia golf history to have three or more West Virginia Open wins, including the great Bill Campbell, Sam Snead, Bradshaw, Barney Thompson, Scott Davis, Clem Wakeman, Ed Tutwiler and Mike White.
“Let me give a sincere thank you to Stonewall Resort for being such a great host for this 89th playing of the West Virginia Open Championship,” said West Virginia Golf Association Executive Director Brad Ullman.
“Christian is a great champion and we are excited to have him back and playing golf in our state.”
Other highlights on Friday saw Brand and Christian Boyd of Charles Town each scoring seven birdies, Philip Reale of Hurricane and Nick Fleming of Cabins each scoring six birdies and Will Evans of Charleston scoring five birdies.
Thadd Obecny II of Wheeling finished third at 3-under par 213. Nick Fleming of Cabins and Sam O’Dell of Hurricane tied at fourth a 1-under par 215. Brian Anania of Hurricane; Howie Peterson of Weirton; and Cam Roam of Huntington finished tied at sixth (3-over par 219) and Christian Boyd of Charles Town and Kenny Hess of Parkersburg tied for ninth (4-over par, 220).
The West Virginia Open Championship has a rich 88-year history with legendary professional golfer Sam Snead holding the record for the most victories at 17.
