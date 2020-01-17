BLUEFIELD — Braeden Crews does not play football for Bluefield High but is still described by his coaches as a quarterback.
The senior point guard is the leader for the boys basketball team keeping them moving towards a ninth straight trip to the state tournament.
“He’s like a quarterback on a football team, he sees the floor well. When he goes, we play very well,” said Bluefield head coach Buster Large.
Every team needs a player to guide their offense through the ups and downs that each game brings with a steady hand and Crews is that person for a senior-laden Bluefield squad,
“He’s like the quarterback on the basketball court, he’s a ballplayer and he does his thing game in and game out,” Bluefield guard Kaulin Parris said.
Crews crossed over the 1,000 point mark against Chapmanville January 4 and now has 1,055 points to his name as a Bluefield Beaver. Achieving that mark has taken off some stress for Braeden and allowed him to play freely.
“I think a lot of pressure is off his shoulders and now he’s starting to play like Braeden of last year and he has some very good talent around him,” Large said.
The game after achieving 1,000 points Crews exploded for 32 points as the Beavers played their best game of the season in a win over Princeton.
“I’m glad its over with so now its stress relieved off of me so I can go out there and play,” Crews said.
A member of the West Virginia Sports Writers Association Class AA boys basketball all-star first team last season Crews started the season off slow even though he was still scoring 20 points a game.
Crews is at his best when he is distributing the ball and getting his points where can. When he gets on a roll where he can’t miss like he did in the third quarter against Princeton he is able to take over.
“At the beginning of the season I was forcing a little bit more than what I am now,” Crews said. “Coach (Tony) Webster told me trust in my teammates and get the ball to them first and everything else will open up to me and that’s what I’ve been doing and its been opening up.”
The consistency of Crews is what makes him such a good player as his teammates and coaches know what he will do every time he steps onto the court.
He has scored over 20 points in all but two games and in those games he doesn’t are where he is contributing massively in other parts of the game.
“Braeden is a heck of a player, I’m so blessed to play beside him,” Parris said.
“You always know what you’re going to get from Braeden, he’s always consistent and we really need that and he does lead the team very well.”
It is not only scoring that makes Crews a dynamic player on both ends of the court. He is averaging almost four assists and rebounds a game along with three steals.
When teams try to focus on stopping Crews his teammates are able to find space on the court where he is able to find them for easy baskets.
Crews has been receiving interest from a number of college to continue playing basketball past high school. He has received offers from Bluefield State College and Bluefield College.
He will have to make a decision at some point but for right now is just focused on getting that elusive state title.
“I’m just letting it all come as it comes, I’m just really focused on my high school senior season first,” Crews said.
Led by Crews, Bluefield has scheduled itself a tough slate of games including appearances in four tournaments, two of them upcoming. The Beavers will play in the friendshipcars.com FCA Prep Showcase January 23 and 25 along with just recently being added to the King Coal Classic.
Before those games Bluefield travels to undefeated Shady Spring tonight which is led by All-State second team Tommy Williams.
Bluefield hosts Shady Spring February 7 along with postseason matches due to both being in the same section.
