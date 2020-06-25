BLUEFIELD — Appalachian League baseball remains a missing component of the local scene, but Bowen Field at Peters Park will remain a colorful part of Bluefield’s upcoming Independence Day weekend celebration.
There will be a fireworks display at Bowen Field on Friday, July 3. The event will be jointly sponsored by Cole Subaru and Bluefield Baseball Club.
The ballpark itself won’t be open, but spectators will be able to use the parking lot outside the field. Safe distancing practices to avoid the spread of coronavirus will be encouraged.
In other Bowen Field related news, this week the Bluefield Blue Jays and Bluefield Baseball Club will recognize longtime organization president George McGonagle, who was nominated for the Appalachian League Hall of Fame.
McGonagle will be officially inducted into the Hall at 1 p.m. on Friday.
