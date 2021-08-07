PULASKI, Va. — The Bluefield Ridge Runners wrapped up their debut Appalachian League season on a high note, recording three home runs en route to a 7-5 win over the Pulaski River Turtles at Calfee Park, on Saturday night.
Kendal Ewell went 2-for-3 with four RBIs for Bluefield (27-25), hitting a three-run homer in the fifth inning and adding a solo shot in the ninth. Spencer Rich, Jr. added a solo homer to the fifth frame. Janniel Berroa went 2-for-4.
The River Turtles got home runs from Carter Lyles and Cameron Leary and doubles from Jackson Beaman and Ryan Johnson.
Shawn Runey (4-0) got the win for Bluefield. Ben Plumley got the loss for Pulaski (32-22), which wraps up the regular season as East Division champs and will face the West Division champ Greeneville Flyboys in Greeneville, Tenn. on Monday night.
Princeton 9, Burlington 8
PRINCETON — The Princeton WhistlePigs scored three runs in the bottom of the 10th inning to secure a season-ending 9-8 victory over the visiting Burlington Sock Puppets at Hunnicutt Field.
Dylan Rogers went 2-for-5 with a solo home run to lead Princeton (30-22). Braeden Hinton went 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI, Jack Rubenstein went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and AJ Jones went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Parker Redden went 2-for-4 with a solo home run for Burlington. Caleb Farmer had a double and an RBI.
Chase Mutter (1-0) got the win for Princeton. Chase Felier took the loss for Burlington.
