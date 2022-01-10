ROANOKE, Va. — Sam Boothe scored 23 points and the Mercer Christian Academy boys rolled to a 71-41 win at Faith Christian Academy on Monday night.
Tanner Keathley added 12 points for the Cavaliers (10-2) while MJ Patton added nine points.
Jonah Petri had eight points for Faith Christian.
MCA plays Calvary Baptist on Saturday at Hurricane. Tip-off is 5:30 p.m.
Boys Middle School
MCA 33, Glenwood 30
PRINCETON — Eli Patton had 11 points and five steals in a win over the Wildcats at Glenwood. Dylan Jones had 10 points and seven steals.
Bradley Mosser scored 14 points to lead Glenwood.
MCA (6-3) plays Calvary Baptist Academy on Saturday.
Girls Middle School
MCA 25, Glenwood 18
PRINCETON — Ella Botts scored 19 points to lead the MCA girls over the Lady Wildcats.
Lakyn Burner scored eight points for Glenwood.
MCA (6-2) plays at Calvary Baptist on Saturday.
Late Boys Basketball
James Monroe 68, Webster County 57
UPPER GLADE — Shad Sauvage scored 24 points and the Mavericks outran Webster County on the road on Saturday.
Cameron Thomas added 20 points for James Monroe and Eli Allen chimed in with 18 points.
Rye Gadd scored 26 points for the Highlanders. Rayden Triplett added 17 points.
MCA 63, Elk Valley 21
PRINCETON — Tanner Keathley scored 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds in a win over Elk Valley Christian, on Saturday.
MJ Patton had nine points.
Mike Bryant scored eight to lead Elk Valley.
Girls
MCA 80, Elk Valley 51
PRINCETON — Kayley Trump scored 40 points and the Lady Cavaliers rolled to victory at Elk Valleyi Christian.
Trump also had 14 rebounds 12 assists and eight steals for MCA. Karis Trumpl and Bailee Martin scored 12 points apiece for the Cavs.
Kaitlin Swor scored 16 points to pace Elk Valley.
Middle School Boys
MCA 51, Elk Valley 22
PRINCETON — Eli Patton scored 13 points and had six rebounds and the MCA middle school squad beat Elk Valley.
Adam Jones had 12 points, eight steals for Elk Valley.
Middle School Girls
MCA 24, Elk Valley 16
Ella Botts had 16 points to lead the MCA girls middle school squad past Elk Valley Christian.
