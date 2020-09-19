HINTON — A senior-laden Summers County football team averaged better than 7 yards per rush on Friday night and avoided big plays to claim a 21-0 victory over the speedy Mount View Golden Knights.
The Bobcats’ seniors were honored before the game, and they did not disappoint the home fans after the opening whistle.
All the points, with the exception of a third-quarter touchdown, came from seniors. Markis Crawford a five-minute, 90-yard drive with a 3-yard scoring run for the first points on the board, and Logan Fox added the point-after kick.
The final TD was a 40-yard run by Landon Richmond, and Crawford wrapped up the scoring with a two-point conversion.
In between, sophomore Andre Merriam-Harshaw authored a 12-yard touchdown dash to end a march that took seven minutes off the second-half clock.
The Bobcats (2-1) produced 314 yards of offense, 289 of those on the ground. Mount View (0-2) had 62 rushing yards and 60 yards passing.
Mount View returns home to host the first varsity football game at its brand new field adjacent to the high school near Welch next Friday.
Summers County will look to win its third straight contest this Friday, with Midland Trail on the schedule to host the game.
At Garten Stadium
Mount View……….0 0 0 0 — 0
Summers Co……..7 0 6 8 — 21
First Quarter
SC — Markis Crawford 3 run (Logan Fox kick), 3:24
Third Quarter
SC — Andre Merriam-Harshaw 12 run (kick blocked), 2:13
Fourth Quarter
SC — Landon Richmond 40 run (Crawford run), 11:18
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — MV, Tony Bailey 4-19, Ty’Drez Clements 6-18, Levonne Stephens 6-15, Jesse Rose 6-14, Khiamani Vineyard 3-5, Team 1-(-9). SC, Logan Fox 4-95, Markis Crawford 20-85, Andre Merriam-Harshaw 4-30, Landon Richmond 1-40, Keandre Sarver 6-27, Willie Dodson 6-12.
PASSING — MV, Rose 7-14-60-0-1. SC, Dodson 1-1-25-0-0.
RECEIVING — MV, Justin Haggerty 2-35, Jaylen Hall 2-22, Tony Bailey 3-3. SC, Sarver 1-25.
———
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs, MV 6, SC 12. Total yards, MV 122, SC 314. Rushes-yards, MV 26-62, SC 41-289. Passing yards, MV 60, SC 25. Comp-att-TDS-intc., MV 7-14-0-1, SC 1-1-0-0. Fumbles-lost, MV 1-0, SC 2-2. Accepted penalties-yds., MV 5-28, SC 6-45. Punts-avg., MV 4-26.8, SC 1-34.
