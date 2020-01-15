LEBANON, Va. — The Blue Tornado controlled the tempo and controlled the game, remaining undefeated in the Southwest District with a 51-41 triumph over Lebanon at Charles C. Long Gymnasium on Tuesday.
“Big win for us,” said Richlands coach Fred Phillips. “It’s always hard to play here at Lebanon on this big court. It was an ugly win, but we’ll take an ugly win over a pretty loss any day.
“We had to slow it down a lot and be deliberate. Lebanon has three good scorers and we zoned in on them and gave a lot of help off the others. It was a good game plan, we stuck with it and it helped us.”
It was back-and-forth early, but the Pioneers never led by more than two points. Hunter Hertig hit a 3-pointer from out front to give Lebanon (3-8, 1-2) a 12-10 lead with 6:58 to play in the first half.
Luke Webb scored in the paint for the Blues to tie it for the fourth time. After a Pioneer turnover, Cade Simmons made a spin move inside for a basket and a 14-12 lead they would not relinquish with five minutes to play in the first half. Lebanon struggled to defend Richlands inside throughout the game.
“It was close in the first quarter and we slowed it down even more,” Phillips said. “We got very deliberate and punched inside about every trip down in the second quarter, we were able to get a little space from them.”
The Blues were up 24-20 at the half, but they were also able to connect some from behind the arc in the third quarter and built the lead to as many as 10 points. Lebanon could get no closer than six points the final eight minutes. Richlands worked the clock and made 8-of-9 free throws down the stretch to put it in the win column.
“We might have started eating the clock a little too early in the fourth quarter,” stated Phillips. “That’s what we thought we had to do, it’s huge to remain undefeated in the district.”
Jacob Jackson (13 points) and Sage Potts (12 points) led the Pioneers scoring attack.
“I have a lot of friends at Richlands, it’s always fun to play against them,” Lebanon coach Ryan Potts said. “It’s always a good competitive game between us.
“What it boils down to, tonight they made some shots and we didn’t. I thought both teams played well, both teams play hard, but we have to make shots. When they don’t fall, it’s hard to win.”
Luke Wess (14 points) and Cade Simmons (13 points) powered the Blues offense.
Richlands (7-5, 3-0) will host Graham on Friday in a huge SWD game.
“It should be a good one,” remarked Phillips. “To be the man, you have to beat the man. Graham is the man right now, they’ve won the Southwest District the last couple years. We have a tough game ahead, but we’re looking forward to it.”
Girls Game
Lebanon 51, Richlands 42
The Lebanon girls remained atop the SWD standings with a 51-42 victory over the Blue Tornado. The contest was tied four times and there were five lead-changes the first eight minutes. Richlands (5-7, 1-2) started the second quarter with five consecutive turnovers, and the Pioneers took control of the game taking a 26-18 advantage at intermission.
“We just made some bone-headed mistakes,” Richlands coach Aaron Lowe said. “I felt like our energy wasn’t high, we were a little sloppy at times. We had been playing pretty good basketball, but we just couldn’t get it done tonight.”
Using the inside game of junior Addison Hurst, the Blues were able to cut the lead to 45-41 with 3:41 to play. But two straight miscues and the Pioneers were able to pull away down the stretch.
Averie Price had a big night for Lebanon (6-3, 3-0) finishing with 35 points, three assists and three steals.
Ginger Short and Rachel Rife led the Lady Blues with 11 points each. Hurst had eight points, with six coming in the fourth quarter.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
Boys Games
Richlands 51, Lebanon 41
RICHLANDS (51) – C. Simmons 5 2-3 13, Richardson 3 2-2 9, Berry 1 2-3 4, Wess 5 2-2 14, Holmes 2 0-0 4, Webb 0 0-0 0, D. Simmons 1 2-2 5, Woodson 0 0-0 0, Brown 0 0-0 0, Shreve 0 0-0 0, Stillwell 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 10-12 51.
LEBANON (41) – Jackson 4 3-5 13, Potts 4 2-4 12, Steele 4 0-0 9, Hall 1 0-0 2, H. Hertig 1 0-0 3, Z. Hertig 1 0-0 2, Skeens 0 0-0 0, Robinson 0 0-0 0, Buchanan 0 0-0 0, McGlothlin 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 5-9 41.
Richlands 10 14 14 13—51
Lebanon 9 11 10 11—41
3-point goals – Richlands 6 (D. Simmons 1, C. Simmons 1, Richardson 2, Wess 2), Lebanon 6 (Jackson 2, Potts 2, Steele 1, H. Hertig 1). Total fouls – Richlands 10, Lebanon 14. Fouled out - Hall. Technicals – none.
Girls Game
Lebanon 51, Richlands 42
RICHLANDS (42) – Guerriero 1 0-0 2, Ball 0 4-4 4, Rife 3 5-6 11, Short 5 1-2 11, Bennett 0 0-0 0, Lee 0 1-2 1, Lewis 0 0-0 0, Perkins 0 0-1 0, Hurst 2 4-6 8, Stevenson 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 14-19 42.
LEBANON (51) – Long 4 0-0 9, Price 10 10-15 35, Horne 1 0-0 2, Varney 2 0-0 5, Musick 0 0-0 0, Gray 0 0-0 0, L. Boothe 0 0-3 0. Totals 17 10-18 51.
Richlands 11 7 12 12—42
Lebanon 12 14 14 11—51
3-point goals – Richlands 1 (Earls 1), Lebanon 7 (Long 1, Price 5, Varney 1). Total fouls – Richlands 18, Lebanon 13. Fouled out – Ball, Lee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.