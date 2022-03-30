PRINCETON — A pesky wind was blowing across Hunnicutt Field on Wednesday evening. Meanwhile, a series of baseballs were blowing past the Princeton Tigers at the focal point of the diamond.
Bluefield pitcher Ryker Brown struck out 14 Princeton batters and helped himself by scoring three runs as the Beavers breezed past the Tigers 14-4 in the county seat.
“My fastball was working,” Brown said of his six innings on the mound. “It wasn’t my best night, but I was throwing pretty well and my teammates performed well at the plate.”
Bluefield head coach Jimmy Redmond said, “Fourteen strikeouts against this bunch is really good, because Princeton’s got a good ball club. (Brown) had good command, and was throwing hard — harder than I’ve seen him in the past.”
It didn’t take long for the Beavers (5-0) to put a run on the scoreboard. Leadoff man Bryson Redmond smacked a triple, just over the glove of Princeton (1-8) right fielder Bradford Hurt, and easily reached the plate on a sacrifice grounder by Brown.
Jimmy Redmond said, “In sports, whatever game it is, if you get a little bit of momentum, starting out like that, you start to feel good about things.”
“I thought, at the plate, we had good pitch selection. We were disciplined at the plate,” the coach said. “That kid (Princeton’s Brock Halsey) had a good off-speed pitch.”
One mighty swing by senior Kerry Collins increased Bluefield’s advantage to 4-0 in the third frame. Brown drew a two-out walk and Hunter Harmon laced a single to shallow left before Collins stepped up to the plate and hammered a towering homer, clearing the left-center wall 386 feet away from the plate.
The Tigers cut that lead in half in their half of the third.
Brown was working on his potential seventh straight strikeout, but gave up a walk to Snoop Higginbotham and a single to the next batter, Ethan Nelson.
Jordan Bailey made those Princeton efforts pay off, driving a pitch to deep right field where the ball eluded Kam Ron Gore for a triple that gave the Tigers two runs.
The Beavers then took command by plating the game’s next four runs.
Harmon came through again with a run-scoring hit to right field, while Brown had singles in both the fifth and sixth innings. Bryson Redmond singled in the sixth, stole second, and created an 8-2 margin when he dashed home on Brown’s final hit.
Princeton added a run in their half of the sixth. Grant Cochran, who had entered the game as a pinch hitter in the fourth, drove a double to right center. Brown soon recorded his 14th strikeout, but then walked three straight batters to give Cochran a free stroll to the plate.
Collins and Caleb Fuller led off the seventh with consecutive singles, and both scored to touch off a six-run final frame for the Beavers. The Tigers were vexed by three wild pitches and a passed ball in that inning, which also featured back-to-back RBI doubles from Brown and Harmon.
Caleb Fuller pitched the bottom of the seventh in relief of Brown. Bailey finished a 4-for-4 night at the plate by hitting a single on his first pitch, and scored the game’s final run courtesy of a single by Eli Sampson.
Princeton head coach Austin Southcott said, “We always battle. Our biggest thing is, never roll over, never give in, no matter what the score is. You can always be making improvements and you can always be getting better.”
He noted that Halsey struck out seven Bluefield batters in his five innings on the mound.
“Brock’s done a really good job this year,” Southcott said. “He throws a lot of strikes with a good off-speed (pitch). He knows how to get outs.”
Southcott said, “I thought we actually did a decent job putting the ball in play, and figuring out ways to manufacture runs off of them. I think our defense just let us down tonight.”
The Beavers are scheduled to host another Mercer County rival, PikeView, this evening, while the Tigers’ schedule shows a home contest with Mount View at 7 p.m. Friday. At that game, fans are being encouraged to wear yellow to honor the memory of Riley Odle.
Southcott said, “We’ve just got to keep looking forward, and keep playing.”
At Hunnicutt Field
Bluefield ……. 103 031 6 — 14 15 1
Princeton …… 002 001 1 — 4 9 1
Ryker Brown, Caleb Fuller (7) and Bryson Redmond. Brock Halsey, Scoop Higginbotham (6), Eli Sampson (7) and Higginbotham. W — Brown. L — Halsey.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.