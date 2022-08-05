CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The Appalachian League announced that Burlington’s Ryan McCrystal (East Carolina) and Bluefield’s Nate Wohlgemuth (Rogers State) were named the Player and Pitcher of the Month of July, respectively.
Wohlgemuth appeared in six games (four starts) for the Bluefield Ridge Runners in July, he finished 2-0 with a 1.11 ERA. Wohlgemuth also finished July with a 0.62 WHIP and a .114 batting average against. In 24.1 innings pitched, he allowed just nine hits and three runs.
He also struck out 40 and walked six. Wohlgemuth led the Appalachian League in strikeouts, ERA, WHIP and batting average against in July, he was tied for second in innings pitched and tied for third in wins. In his first start of the summer on July 10 in Johnson City, Wohlgemuth allowed just two hits and struck out 10 over 5.0 scoreless innings.
On July 16, he took a perfect game into the eighth inning and retired the first 22 batters he faced against Princeton, he struck out 12 and allowed one hit and one run. Wohlgemuth finished the month by striking out 11 on July 30 in Burlington, he allowed two hits and one run in 7.0 innings pitched. Wohlgemuth was named the Appy League Pitcher of the Week twice in July.
Wohlgemuth is 2-1 with a 1.63 ERA in 10 appearances (four starts) for the Ridge Runners this summer. Wohlgemuth has struck out 45 and walked nine in 27.2 innings pitched. He has a 0.76 WHIP and a .130 batting average against.
The 21-year-old right-handed pitcher from Owasso, Oklahoma just finished his sophomore season at San Jacinto College in Texas. He appeared in seven games (one start) this spring, he struck out 11 in 6.1 innings pitched. Wohlgemuth is committed to play at Rogers State University in Oklahoma this fall.
McCrystal hit .410 with three home runs and 31 RBI in 22 July games for the Burlington Sock Puppets. McCrystal went 34-for-83 in July and finished the month with a .480 OBP, a .687 SLG and a 1.167 OPS. He hit eight doubles, three triples, scored 20 runs, walked 13 times, struck out just 10 times and went 2-for-3 in stolen base attempts. McCrystal led the Appalachian League in hits and RBI in July.
