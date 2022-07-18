CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The Appalachian League announced that Bluefield’s Haydn McGeary (Kentucky) and Nate Wohlgemuth (Rogers State) were named the Player and Pitcher of the Week of July 11-17, respectively.
McGeary hit .591 (13-for-22) with five extra-base hits and six RBI in six games played for the Bluefield Ridge Runners last week. He hit four doubles, one triple, scored 10 runs, walked three times and did not strikeout in 26 plate appearances. McGeary led the Appalachian League last week in hits, runs scored, AVG, OBP (.654), SLG (.864) and OPS (1.518), he tied for first in doubles and total bases (19). McGeary had five multi-hit games and had an extra-base hit in all five. On Wednesday against Danville, McGeary finished 5-for-5 with a double, a walk, five RBI and three runs scored.
Overall this summer, McGeary is hitting .403 with four home runs and 28 RBI in 30 games played. He leads the Appy League in AVG and OPS (1.104). The 22-year-old catcher from Phoenix, Arizona just finished his junior season at Colorado Mesa University. He hit .481 with 35 home runs and 79 RBI in 57 games played this spring, he led Division II in AVG and home runs. McGeary was also named the Division II National Player of the Year for the second consecutive season. He is committed to play at the University of Kentucky this fall.
Wohlgemuth took a perfect game into the eighth inning and retired the first 22 batters he faced on Saturday against Princeton.
The Bluefield Ridge Runners right-hander allowed one hit, one run and struck out 12 in 7.1 innings pitched. Wohlgemuth’s perfect game came to an end after allowing a one-out single in the top of the eighth inning.
Wohlgemuth struck out the side in the fourth and had multiple strikeouts in five innings. He led the Appalachian League in WHIP (0.14), his .043 batting average against was second, and his 12 strikeouts were tied for the fourth most last week. Wohlgemuth earned the win in his only start, he finished the week with a 1.23 ERA.
Overall, Wohlgemuth is 1-1 with a 1.53 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 17.2 innings pitched.
Wohlgemuth has appeared in eight games (two starts), he has a 0.68 WHIP and a .103 batting average against this season. The 21-year-old from Owasso, Oklahoma just finished his sophomore season at San Jacinto College in Texas. He appeared in seven games (one start) this spring, he struck out 11 in 6.1 innings pitched. Wohlgemuth is committed to play at Rogers State University in Oklahoma this fall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.