BLUEFIELD — PikeView’s Nathan Riffe had a pretty good outing on the mound at Bowen Field, on Thursday night.
Bluefield’s Hunter Harmon had an even better one.
Harmon struck out 15 Panthers batters and the Beavers held fast to a 3-1 victory over their ambitious Class AA county baseball rival.
Harmon went the seven-inning distance, scattering three hits and walking none. He kept the shutout going for five frames, his luck finally yielding to an unearned run in the top of the sixth after Drew Damewood reached on an error.
Riffe did the honors, plating Damewood with a single for PikeView’s lone RBI of the contest. Zachary Rose had the Panthers’ other two hits on the night.
Riffe struck out seven and walked one over his six frames, allowing three earned runs off five Bluefield hits. He walked one.
Harmon and Caleb Fuller each had a triple and a run scored for the Beavers. Bryson Redmond went 2-for-2, Anthony Buzzo had a single, a sacrifice fly and an RBI and Davis Rockness had an RBI groundout.
Bluefield plays at Shady Spring today. PikeView hosts Mount View at Gardner.
Richlands 7, Honaker 5
Honaker 6, Richlands 4
HONAKER — The Blue Tornado hammereed out 10 hits en route to a close win over the Tigers in the first game of a non-district twinbill at Tom Harding Field.
The home team responded with an eight hit salvo to salvage the split in the nightcap.
Levi White picked up the win on the hill in the opener while Honaker’s Jax Horn was tabbed with the loss.
Ethan Roberts led the Blue Tornado hit parade, going 2-for-4 with a triple and a run scored. Dylan Brown went 2-for-3 withi a double, a stolen base and three RBIs, CJ Earls had a double and an RBI and Dalton Altizer had a hit and an RBI.
Connor Musick fought back with a pair of doubles and two RBIs while Honaker’s Matthew Nunley went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Musick was the winning pitcher for the Tigers in the nightcap, with Jake Hilton collecting the save. Hilton went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored, Musick had a hit and an RBI and Logan Boyd and Eli McGlothlin both went 2-fof-3 with two RBIs.
Brown, Parker Lowe and Riley Perkins each had a hit and a run scored for Richlands. Brown had four stolen bases.
Softball
Princeton 8, Bluefield 3
PRINCETON — Cora Thornton had had a pair of doubles and three RBIs to help propel the Lady Tigers past county rival Bluefield.
Abigail Jenkins had a hit, an RBI and two runs scored for Princeton. Hayden Jones had a hit, an RBI and two runs scored while Emma Johnson had two runs scored. Abigail Fairley had a hit and an RBI.
Jones picked up the victory in the circle, striking out four and walking none over seven innings. She allowed eight hits and only two of the runs allowed were earned.
Grace Richardson went 3-for-4 for the Lady Beavers and Maddie Lawson went 2-for-3 with a run scored. Izzy Smith had a rocky start, giving up all of Princeton’s runs over the first two innings. She struck out four and walked seven.
The Lady Beavers travel to Mount View today. Princeton hosts Greenbrier West.
Richlands 7, Lebanon 6
RICHLANDS — The Lady Blue Tornado banged out 14 hits in a win over their non-district softball rival that finished close in spite of the home team’s decided advantage in the hit count.
Linda Stump went 3-for-5 with an RBI and a double for Richlands, whlie Erica Lamie went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and four RBIs. Arin Rife had a double and a triple and Kailyn Breeding went 2-for-3 and Haleigh Martin went 2-for-5 with a run scored.
Morgan Varney hit a home run for the Lady Pioneers, who had six hits against the combined efforts of Richlands pitchers Rife, Kira Vance and Lamie.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.