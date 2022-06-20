CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The Appalachian League announced that Bluefield’s Jackson Feltner and Greeneville’s Riley Taylor were named the Player and Pitcher of the Week of June 13-19, respectively.
Feltner, who hails from Morehead State, hit .458 (11-for-24) with two home runs, two doubles, and 11 RBI in six games played for the Bluefield Ridge Runners last week. His 11 RBI were tied for the most in the Appalachian League. Feltner also scored eight runs and finished the week with a .519 OBP, .792 SLG, and a 1.311 OPS.
Feltner helped lead the Ridge Runners to a 5-2 record last week with four multi-hit games and three, three RBI games. Feltner hit a home run, had three RBI, and scored three runs on both Monday and Tuesday against Princeton. He finished the week by going 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI on Sunday afternoon against Bristol. Overall, Feltner is hitting .345 this summer, he is second in the Appalachian League with 19 hits and 15 RBI.
The 20-year-old first baseman from Louisa, Kentucky just finished his sophomore season at Morehead State University. This past spring, Feltner hit .393 with 16 home runs and 51 RBI in 54 games for the Eagles.
Taylor, appeared in three games and started two for the Greeneville Flyboys last week, he went 1-0 with a 0.82 ERA. The right-hander struck out 11 in 11.0 innings and allowed five hits, three runs (one earned), and four walks last week. His 11.0 innings pitched were the most in the Appalachian League. Taylor started the week by striking out five over 5.0 scoreless innings against Bristol on Monday.
On Thursday, Taylor pitched a scoreless inning in relief against Princeton. In his start at Johnson City on Saturday, Taylor allowed one hit, three runs (one earned), and struck out five in 5.0 innings. Overall, Taylor is 1-0 with a 1.40 ERA in six appearances (four starts) for the Flyboys this summer. His 19.1 innings pitched lead the Appalachian League and his 20 strikeouts rank fifth.
The 22-year-old from Haslet, Texas just finished his redshirt sophomore season at Oklahoma State University.
