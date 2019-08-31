BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield Beavers struggled to move the ball against stingy Graham for most of of Friday night’s greatly anticipated clash with the G-Men, but came up with what they needed when they needed it most.
Three long touchdowns and a pair of quick drives gave Bluefield the scoring it needed to hold off Graham 41-27 and win their second rivalry game in a row at a packed and noisy Mitchell Stadium.
JJ Davis rushed for almost 200 yards and two touchdowns while missing most of the third quarter with cramps. He only carried the ball a dozen times and caught one pass for 16 yards.
“I was getting cramps on the way out there, but I had to get there for my man five, everything tonight was for five,” Davis said.
On the Beavers second play from scrimmage Davis burst down the left side on his first carry of the day and went 80 yards for the touchdown. The first play was a delay of game with 10 men on the field in honor of Little Tony Webster, Graham declined the penalty.
After Graham cut the lead to seven at the start of the fourth quarter Davis responded with an 80-yard run on the first play from scrimmage. He only had one carry in the third quarter.
“It was great, but I wish he could have gone the whole game, but our young ones figured out a way to help us,” Bluefield head football coach Fred Simon.
Davis and star defensive end Sean Martin were two of a number of players who had to leave the game briefly for cramps.
The Davis touchdown in the first quarter was followed by Bluefield sacking and forcing a fumble from Graham quarterback Devin Lester that the Beavers recovered 15 yards from the end zone.
It took one play to score with Carson Deeb hitting Jahiem House in the corner of the end zone.
House was the player selected to wear number five in honor of Little Tony Webster for the game.
Deeb found House from 15 yards out again in the second quarter for his second touchdown pass of the game.
“It was emotional because it is a big honor to wear [No. 5] and I’m glad I was able to put on a show and make my brother proud,” House said.
In the fourth House put the game away with a 61-yard touchdown reception off a screen pass.
“I thought he played his guts out. That’s what we want when they wear five,” Simon said
The only scoring in the third quarter was when Shawn Mitchell returned a Graham fumble 65-yards for a touchdown.
The teams had trouble holding onto the ball with ten total fumbles and both sides losing two of them.
Devin Lester was stellar at quarterback for the G-Men rushing for around 250 yards and passing for over another 100 yards.
The G-Men were able get a touchdown back at the start of the second quarter when Tre Booker dashed in from three yards out.
A four-yard rushing touchdown from Marqus Ray and Lester throwing a touchdown pass kept the G-Men in the game.
Lester scampered into the end zone from 34 yards to cut it to a seven-point game but a Beaver touchdown put it out of reach.
There were two touchdowns by the Graham that were called back due to penalties.
A personal foul for targeting called back a 50-yard touchdown for the G-Men in the second quarter.
In the third quarter Lester threw an 80-yard touchdown but a holding penalty brought it back.
“I’m proud of our team but I think we still got some stuff to work on as usual,” Lester said.
Bluefield 41, Graham 27
at Mitchell Stadium
Graham High…... 0 13 0 14— 27
Bluefield……….. 14 7 7 13 — 41
Scoring
First Quarter
BH— JJ Davis 80-yard run (Kaulin Parris kick) 7:27
BH— Jaheim House 15-yard pass from Carson Deeb (Parris kick) 7:18
Second quarter
GH — Tre Booker 3-yard run (kick blocked) 11:47
BH — House 15-yard pass from Deeb (Parris kick) 4:39
GH — Marqus Ray 4-yard run (Joey Dales kick) 2:42
Third quarter
BH — Shawn Mitchell 65-yard fumble return (Parris kick) 3:40
Fourth quarter
GH —Isaiah Justice 3-yard pass from Devin Lester (Joey Dales kick)
BH — Davis 80-yard run (Kick missed)
GH — Lester 34-yard rush (Dales kick)
BH — House 61-yard pass from Deeb (Parris kick) 6:12
