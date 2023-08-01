BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield Ridge Runners ended the 2023 Appalachian League season with a win — and a winning season.
Bluefield (22-20) wrapped things up with a 5-5 victory over the visiting Danville Otterbots that was decided by the tiebreaker.
The home team was trailing 5-4 in the bottom of the ninth when Tommy Harrison’s RBI groundout plated Aedan Anderson for the tying run. Anderson and teammate KaiKea Harrison set the stage for Harrison’s big at-bat with consecutive singles.
Danville (25-21) took the lead in the top of the ninth inning when Tre Keels scored on a double by Corbin Lanowitz. Keels finished 2-for-3 with a double and two stolen bases. Danville had 11 hits on the night.
Ridge Runners starting pitcher Kris Sosnowski allowed four of those knocks over his five-inning shift, during which time he struck out six.
Jack Doyle paced Bluefield’s eight-hit attack, going 2-for-4, including the RBI double
that plated Harrison in the first inning to initiate scoring. Harrison finished with two hits on the night.
Tiebreaker or no, the Ridge Runners closed their season on a winning streak — albeit an abbreviated one. The Ridge Runners defeated the Otterbots 9-0 on Sunday. Saturday’s game at Kingsport was cancelled due to rain, as was Friday’s contest, which was also slated to be played at Hunter Wright Stadium.
The Princeton WhistlePigs (12-27) wrapped up their season on the road Monday night, falling 8-4 to East Division Rival Pulaski (12-29).
The post season will culminate on Wednesday with the Appalachian League Championship game between West Division Champions Johnson City and East Division champs Burlington at TVA Credit Union Ballpark in Johnson City. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m.
