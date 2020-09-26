PRINCETON — A lot more points were scored in Friday’s rematch between Bluefield and Princeton than in the first meeting between the two Mercer County rivals. So naturally, defense proved the deciding factor in the end.
The Beavers came up with three huge defensive stops in the fourth quarter to hold off the Tigers in a battle between Four Seasons Country’s two top football teams.
Bluefield held Princeton scoreless in the final 10 minutes of the game while scoring a pair of rushing touchdowns to win 54-40 at Hunnicutt Stadium.
Bluefield (3-0) held a 41-40 lead after Princeton (1-2) scored on a long touchdown reception. The Beavers extended the lead to seven before forcing a punt and snagging a pair of deflected passes to beat the Tigers for the second time this season.
This game was much different than the season opener, where WVSSAC Class AA No.1 Bluefield won 15-13 with all the second half scoring confined to the winning field goal.
Bluefield quarterback Carson Deeb threw for a pair of touchdowns and scored all of the Beavers points in the first half on three rushing touchdowns.
Deeb finished with 307 passing yards and 42 on the ground as the Beavers were able to get more big plays on the night.
The Beavers had four catches of at least 25 yards on the night, including Brandon Wiley hauling in a 79-yard pass for a score to open the third quarter.
After a Princeton touchdown, Jacorian Green caught a slant pass from Deeb and went 19-yards for the score.
Wiley broke the 34-34 scoreline 30 seconds into the fourth quarter when he took a sweep 19-yards for the score. Wiley finished with 199 yards receiving and 26 on the ground.
Princeton cut the lead to one when Ethan Parsons caught a 69-yard touchdown pass from Grant Cochran. Bluefield responded with a one-yard touchdown run by Ryker Brown.
DJ Fuller got the first turnover for the Beavers midway through the first quarter when he snagged an interception off a pass that deflected off a Tigers facemask.
The Beavers sealed the victory when Jaeon Flack rushed 16-yards for a touchdown with just over two minutes left. Seven players carried the ball for Bluefield and six of them had at least 26 yards for 217 yards total rushing.
Dakota Stroupe then picked off a deflected pass with under a minute left to seal the victory.
The Bluefield defense was able to slow down the Princeton rushing attack and limit it to only 64 yards along with applying pressure on Cochran throughout the night.
Amir Powell rushed for 85 yards on the night as the Beavers constantly had an extra man in the box and caught a 12-yard touchdown on a screen pass along with a 22-yard run to tie the game heading into the fourth quarter.
Cochran threw for 347 yards on the night with Parsons his favorite target, grabbing eight catches for 187 yards. Parsons also had a nine-yard touchdown to tie the game at 21 with less than a minute left in the second quarter.
The Tigers sophomore quarterback found Josiah Honaker early in the third quarter for a 40-yard touchdown and connected with him five times for 91 yards.
Bluefield will host Point Pleasant next Friday night. Princeton is scheduled to have the week off but could potentially also play if they locate a willing opponent with favorable metrics.
At Anne S. Hunnicutt Stadium
Bluefield…. 7 14 13 21 — 54
Princeton… 14 7 13 6 — 40
Scoring
First Quarter
B — Carson Deeb 1-yard run (Jackson Wills kick) 8:32
P — Amir Powell 12-yard pass from Grant Cochran (Casey Geso kick) 5:14
P — Ethan Parsons 50-yard pass from Cochran (Geso kick) 2:38
Second Quarter
B — Deeb 1-yard run (Wills kick) 7:33
B — Deeb 5-yard run ( Wills kick) 3:24
P — Parsons 9-yard pass from Cochran (Geso kick) 41.2
Third Quarter
B — Brandon Wiley 79-yard pass from Deeb (Wills kick) 7:49
P — Josiah Honaker 40-yard pass from Cochran (kick missed) 6:41
B — Jacorian Green 19-yard pass from Deeb (kick missed) 3:57
P — Powell 22-yard run (Geso kick)
Fourth Quarter
B — Wiley 19-yard run (Wills kick) 11:30
P — Parsons 69-yard pass from Cochran (kick blocked) 10:30
B — Ryker Brown 1-yard run (pass failed) 8:06
B — Jaeon Flack 16-yard run (Wills kick) 2:06
———
Team Statistics
First downs: B 19; P 13. Rush-Yards: B 39-217; P 24-64. Pass yards: B 307; P 347. Comp-Att-Int: B 16-33-1; P 20-34-2. Fumbles-lost: B 0-0; P 1-0. Penalty-Yards: B 8-53; P 6-76. Punts-Avg.: B 2-20.5; P 5-39.4.
Individual Statistics
Rushing yards: B Shawn Mitchell 14-54, Carson Deeb 9-42, Jacob Martin 5-58, Jaeon Flack 4-32, Ryker Brown 3-10, Brandon Wiley 2-26, Team 2-(-4). P Amir Powell 17-85, Grant Cochran 7-(-21).
Passing: B Carson Deeb 16-32-2 td-307-1 int, Ryker Brown 0-1-0 td-0-0 int. P Grant Cochran 20-34-5 td-347-2 int.
Receiving: B Brandon Wiley 8-199, Jacorian Green 4-54, Juwaun Green 3-38, Shawn Mitchell 1-16. P Ethan Parsons 8-187, Josiah Honaker 5-91, Carter Meachum 4-37, Amir Powell 3-33.
Turnovers: B DJ Fuller interception, Dakota Stroupe interception; P Ethan Parsons interception.
