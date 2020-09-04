BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield and Princeton High football teams come into tonight’s game at Mitchell Stadium between the Mercer County rivals with a bevy of play makers on each sideline.
The difference in the 92nd meeting between the schools could be at the line of scrimmage and which team can get or prevent pressure on their quarterback.
Bluefield graduated a number of key players but return just as many from the Class AA state runner-up while Princeton should be much improved from a 2-8 season that saw seven freshmen starting.
“Our players that played well last year need to do the same and try to do even better than last year and our offensive line and defensive line are big keys,” Bluefield head football coach Fred Simon said.
The Beavers offensive line returns two starters from last year in Derick Flack and DJ Fuller while the Tigers will still be young but having gained experienced from last year. Princeton lost two linemen to injuries in its season opening loss to Bluefield last year.
“Obviously if you win up front then you’ve probably got a great chance to win the game,” Princeton head coach Chris Pedigo said. “I think we match up better this year than we ever have with our offensive line.”
Bluefield showed a strong passing game last season that only graduated one of its top four receivers and returns quarterback Carson Deeb for his second season as the starter. He threw for 2,835 yards and 33 touchdowns to only seven interceptions as a junior.
“I think we have to slow down what they’re going to try to do and we think they’re going to try to throw the football,” Pedigo said. “Deeb is as solid as it gets and they got three wide receivers back that all played significant minutes.”
Brandon Wiley and Juwaun and Jacorian Green combined for 118 catches last year along with 1884 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns through the air.
They will be joined in the starting lineup by Ryker Brown who spent most of his time at defensive back but stepped up in the state championship game with five catches.
“We have good depth at the receiving corps and feel very good about that,” Simon said. “Besides our starting guys we feel we have a couple of players that come off that bench and help at any time.”
Chance Johnson, Logan Hyder and Gage Sisk are three players Simon mentioned as being able to step in at receiver.
The spread offense Pedigo has implemented at Princeton has been very successful and saw quarterback Grant Cochran throw for a school single-season record 2,024 yard and 16 touchdowns as a freshman in nine games.
His main top two targets return in six-foot-four Ethan Parsons who had 58 catches for 990 yards and 11 scores and six-foot-three Josiah Honaker. Eli Padgett, Khamrin Profitt, Carter Meachum and Peyton Clemons will be among the receivers who share time in the slot.
Senior Amir Powell will be the featured tailback in a rushing attack that Pedigo hopes to be much improved to provide more balance to the offense.
Simon knows the Beavers defense cannot just focus on stopping the passing game as that will open up room for Powell to be successful on the ground.
“I’m sure they’ve got a few wrinkles to try to get him some yardage and I think that could pose problems,” Simon said.
After graduating an Class AA All-State first team running back in JJ Davis Bluefield has a few options in the backfield. Simon is comfortable using all three of Jaeon Flack, Shawn Mitchell and Jacob Martin or having a featured back emerge.
Despite not getting in a scrimmage and having a few position battles Bluefield has settled on a starting lineup for tonight while Princeton returned almost all of its starters from last years young squad.
“You think you got pieces to the puzzle and the first game usually you learn a lot from your team. We’ve got our starting lineup right now and we hope that it will be adequate and do a fine job but again you never know,” Simon said.
Bluefield has won the last three games between the teams by a combined score of 155-16.
With neither team having played a snap at game speed there will likely be some mistakes for both teams they adjust to playing in a game.
“I anticipate it to be a good football game and I think it’s going to come down who makes more mistakes because you’re talking about two teams that are coming off three weeks of practice but nobody has had a scrimmage,” Pedigo said.
