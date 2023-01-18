Elijah White...

Elijah White

WALESKA, Ga. — Elijah White of Bluefield University is the Appalachian Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week.

The league announced the awards on Monday. White is the 10th AAC weekly honoree for the 2022-23 season and the Rams’ first of the season.

AAC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week

White, a freshman guard from Virginia Beach, Va. averaged 31.0 points per game in helping Bluefield achieve a 1-1 record on the week. White scored a week-high of 33 points in a 93-88 loss at Union, going on to cash in 29 points in a 98-74 win over Kentucky Christian.

White hot 55.8 percent from the field on the week and made 9-of-21 attempts from 3-point range. He also had 11 rebounds, three assists, and two steals as well.

This is his first weekly honor of the season.

Other AAC weekly honorees this season have included:

Week 1 Markelle Turner, Union

Week 2 — Terrin Hamilton, Union

Week 3 — Markelle Turner, Union

Week 4 — Jamiel Wright, Montreat

Week 5 — Antonio Spencer, Reinhardt

Week 6 — Dianthony Heathcock, Columbia International

Week 7 — Jake Smith, Point

Week 8 — Tafari Thomas, Reinhardt

Week 9 — Skyler McKinney, Columbia International

Week 10 — Elijah White, Bluefield

