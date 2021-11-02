BLUEFIELD, Va. — Bluefield University’s Joey Dales is the Mid-South Conference Special Teams Player of the Week for the third consecutive week, conference officials reported.
Dales, a sophomore product of Graham High School from Bluefield, Va., kicked three field goals and made all five extra points in a win at Kentucky Christian
He connected on 32 and 26 yard field goals and hit a school-record 47-yarder as well. He is 7-for-7 on field goal attempts this season
The sophomore tallied 14 total points in the 44-23 victory for the Rams
Reinhardt’s Navarie Solomon, a sophomore wide receiver from Kennesaw, Ga., was named MSC Appalachian Offensive Player of the Week.
Solomon caught nine passes for 246 yards and four touchdowns against St. Andrews.
He caught touchdown passes of 22, 70, 19 and 12 yards, all in the first half.
The sophomore set school single-game records for receptions, yards and touchdowns
Solomon earns MSC weekly honors for the first time in his career and first time this season
Point University junior linebacker Aaron Anderson was named MSC Appalachian Defensive Player of the Week.
Anderson registered 12 tackles, five solo, with 1.0 tackles for loss and one QB hurry in a victory at Union.
The Buford, Ga. product notched four tackles in the first quarter and five in the final period
The junior posted two stops and a QB hurry on the final Union drive of the game that ended at the Point 29
Anderson collects the second MSC weekly honor of his career and first this season
